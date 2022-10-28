ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days

DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART police investigating Halloween night robbery as possible hate crime

OAKLAND -- A 19-year-old Oakland teen and three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly robbing three passengers on a BART train on Halloween night.BART police said Honesty Gray had been booked into the Alameda County jail on first degree robbery, battery on public transit and hate crime charges.A 17-year-old-male, 16-year-old female and 14-year-old male were being held Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center on similar charges.The 14-year-old also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.Investigators said the four were detained by BART police in the area near Bay Fair Station at around 8 p.m. on Monday. The four suspects allegedly rob three individuals on a train. The victims told officers that the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.The incident remains under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead, toddler unhurt after freeway shooting near Lathrop

LATHROP – A man was found shot dead in a vehicle near Lathrop, officers say, with his toddler also found uninjured inside. California Highway Patrol says they were first alerted about the incident just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers say a collision was initially reported in the area of southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old Lathrop man who had been shot at least once inside a car. Officers started life-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Also inside the car was a three-year-old toddler, officers say. The toddler was not hurt and has been returned to family. The name of the man killed has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. 
LATHROP, CA
ABC10

2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
STOCKTON, CA
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Family of late police captain files wrongful death suit against city

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Family members of late Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt on Monday delivered to Alameda County Superior Court a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont for allegedly contributing to Bobbitt’s death, an attorney for the family said. The family alleges that retaliation and other actions or inaction by city officials […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
OAKLAND, CA
KCJJ

Two men arrested in connection with Ped Mall beating that left victim hospitalized

Two men have been arrested for their alleged part in a vicious beating on the Ped Mall that left one man hospitalized. Iowa City Police were called to the area in front of Brothers just after 10pm Saturday for an assault requiring emergency medical treatment. Investigators say 27-year-old Omar Barajas of Oakland, California and 23-year-old Carlos Garcia, address unknown, were involved in a fight with the alleged victim when they knocked him to the ground. The two men reportedly kicked the alleged victim while he was helpless on the ground, leading to serious injuries to the man’s jaw that required immediate treatment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
IOWA CITY, IA
KRON4 News

Man stabbed to death in broad daylight

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a man who fatally stabbed another man Saturday afternoon. Police received notification at approximately 2:45 p.m. that a man was stabbed in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police investigators took […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Suspected DUI on Blossom Hill Road [San Jose, CA]

Male Driver Hospitalized after DUI Rollover Accident on Walnut Blossom Drive. Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Walnut Blossom Drive and Blossom Hill Road on October 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics located one man...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Drugs and firearms seized in Fremont traffic stop

(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states. Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed robbery reported in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley were investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning. The robbery occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Derby Street. The suspect involved in the robbery was armed with a gun, according to police. Police described the suspect as a person in their 20s and wearing a ski mask and all-black clothing. The suspect was seen getting into the rear passenger side of a black BMW SUV. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.
BERKELEY, CA

