Oklahoma sues Biden admin for transfer denial of death row inmate, DA says: ‘They're usurping state authority’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — LifeShare of Oklahoma will be honoring a southern Oklahoma teenager on their float for the 2023 Rose Parade. LifeShare will be honoring Morgan Flynn from Tushka, Oklahoma, who died at age 16 after a lengthy battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Every year, LifeShare of Oklahoma helps sponsor the Donate Life Float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day to spread the message about organ, eye and tissue donation. As a sponsor, LifeShare is able to send one donor portrait to be honored on the float.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO