Oklahoma State

Oklahoma sues Biden admin for transfer denial of death row inmate, DA says: ‘They're usurping state authority’

By OneAdmin
 5 days ago
Wife of Army Warrior
4d ago

If He stays in a Federal Prison that’s nothing but a luscious hotel. If he killed those people he should pay the same conscience and be put to death. That’s why they want him back. Justice should be served!

Old Luke
5d ago

At least he was allowed to be born and not executed in the womb when he really was innocent

publicradiotulsa.org

Stitt cut Oklahoma’s prison population, sentencing alternatives still unfunded

Candidate Kevin Stitt campaigned on lowering the nation’s highest incarceration rate, emphasizing the need to provide more help for non-violent offenders. He kept the former promise, following the will of voters in his first year as governor by signing the largest single-day commutation in U.S. history and releasing 523 non-violent offenders. In all, Stitt’s office says he signed 774 commutations, 290 pardons, and 101 paroles in 2019.
107.3 PopCrush

New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st

It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
news9.com

Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma

The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
KTUL

Southern Oklahoma teen to be remembered in 2023 Rose Parade

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — LifeShare of Oklahoma will be honoring a southern Oklahoma teenager on their float for the 2023 Rose Parade. LifeShare will be honoring Morgan Flynn from Tushka, Oklahoma, who died at age 16 after a lengthy battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Every year, LifeShare of Oklahoma helps sponsor the Donate Life Float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day to spread the message about organ, eye and tissue donation. As a sponsor, LifeShare is able to send one donor portrait to be honored on the float.
KOCO

New tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new tornado rating scale proposal could change research in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 is watching the potential for tornadoes later this week but there are some interesting things happening in tornado research around the world. Meteorologist Michael Armstrong is looking into this for us. Watch the...
