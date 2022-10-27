ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ng-sportingnews.com

NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on T.J. Hockenson, Kareem Hunt & more at 2022 deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline has already bucked the trend of being a rather uneventful in-season milestone for the league. There have already been seven trades during the 2022 NFL season, and six of them were agreed upon during the two weeks ahead of the trade deadline. The most notable player to switch teams was Christian McCaffrey, who was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy WR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

As we roll into Week 9, making the right start 'em sit 'em moves is crucial to your hopes of moving up the regular season standings as the fantasy football playoffs loom. That's especially true at wide receiver, where a decent chunk of the player pool is gone this week thanks to six byes, which shakes up our Week 9 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues.
ng-sportingnews.com

Manningcast guest list Week 8: Here's who will join Peyton, Eli Manning on 'Monday Night Football'

Football fans, rejoice! The Manningcast is back for a second consecutive week, and the Manning brothers will get to call an intriguing divisional matchup on Halloween. The Bengals and Browns are facing off in a matchup of divisional teams who are seemingly heading in opposite directions. Cincinnati has improved to 4-3 after an 0-2 start to the season while the Browns have lost four straight after a 2-1 start.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Why was Quay Walker ejected? Packers LB tossed for shoving Bills staffer

The Packers already had their hands full trying to slow down the Bills' potent offense Sunday night. Things didn't get any easier for Green Bay during the first half. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected in the second quarter after shoving someone from the Bills after landing on Buffalo's sideline. Walker had tackled running back James Cook following a 7-yard rush.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

Why is Broncos vs. Jaguars only on ESPN+? NFL London game is ESPN's first streaming exclusive

During a year in which there have been drastic changes to the NFL broadcast landscape, fans will have one more major adjustment to make during Week 8 of the 2022 season. While ESPN has been the home of "Monday Night Football" since 2006, ESPN+ will be the exclusive Week 8 home of Sunday morning football — the third and final game of the NFL's 2022 London games, that is. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Broncos and Jaguars will meet at Wembley Stadium in London for a game that is the first of its kind with respect to coverage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

How postponed World Series Game 3 impacts Astros vs. Phillies schedule, puts MLB on collision course with NFL

MLB was hoping that it wouldn't have to postpone any of its World Series games. It did not achieve its goal in 2022. Poor weather in Philadelphia has caused Monday night's Game 3 between the Astros and the Phillies to be postponed. As a result, the entire series will be impacted, and it puts MLB in a position it would rather not be in on Thursday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Ranking Auburn's 10 best coaching candidates to replace Bryan Harsin

Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday, the same day it announced the hiring of former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to fill the vacant A.D. spot. Auburn is on a four-game losing streak and finished 9-12 in one-plus seasons with Harsin. Harsin was hired from Boise State after Gus...
AUBURN, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

Bengals vs. Browns final score, results: Amari Cooper, Cleveland dominate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati to snap losing streak

It was orange vs. orange on Halloween night, but only one of the orange teams can be proud of its performance in Monday's game. The Browns steamrolled the Bengals, overcoming a slow offensive start and piling on the points in the second half. With Ja'Marr Chase out commission, Cincinnati didn't score until the fourth quarter and trailed by as much as 26.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

How the Astros made World Series history en route to splitting the first 2 games vs. Phillies

The Astros are heading to Philadelphia tied with the Phillies 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but history suggests they should have a commanding 2-0 lead. They entered uncharted territory Saturday when they jumped all over Phillies starter Zack Wheeler in the first inning of Game 2, to the tune of three doubles in four pitches. Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña doubled on the first pitch of their respective at-bats, whereas Yordan Alvarez had the decency to take one before hammering a slider off the wall in left field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Myles Garrett arrives as Vecna from 'Stranger Things' ahead of Browns' 'Monday Night Football' Halloween game vs. Bengals

Myles Garrett is really going all-in on "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year. The feared Browns defensive end was walking through the tunnels at FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Cleveland's "Monday Night Football" clash with the Bengals dressed as the show's season four villain Vecna. Vecna, for those who aren't big...
CINCINNATI, OH

