Interlachen, FL

Florida man arrested for armed robbery steals Oreos and soda

A Jacksonville, Florida man is in custody after holding up a store clerk with a gun, demanding money, and fleeing with cookies and a soda. Jamell Hunt, 18, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning and charged with armed robbery with a firearm and resisting arrest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

