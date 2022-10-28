ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B98.5

Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
READFIELD, ME
WMTW

Maine man killed in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m. Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado...
HARPSWELL, ME
wabi.tv

Winthrop man killed in rollover crash

WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
WINTHROP, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine woman dead after crash in Readfield

READFIELD, Maine — A woman from Maine died Sunday afternoon after she crashed her car into a tree on Gorden Road in Readfield. According to a release by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, 43-year-old Martha Shellman, of Maine, crossed the center line before the crash. It...
READFIELD, ME
Q106.5

70-Year-Old Rockland Woman Dies After Being Struck by a Pickup

A 70-year-old woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Rockland. It was about 8:30 Thursday morning when Rockland police responded to the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Lorraine Hall of Rockland laying in the road. The Courier-Gazette reports she was responsive when the officers first arrived but did not survive her injuries. Police were immediately approached by the driver, 53-year-old Ronald Staples of Rockland, who they say was very distraught. His pickup was stopped about 100 feet away.
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

One person killed in early morning house fire in Levant

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Levant early Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Levant’s Fire Chief says when they arrived, the building was engulfed in...
LEVANT, ME
wabi.tv

Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
ETNA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash closes road in Harpswell

HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
HARPSWELL, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15

Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
WOOLWICH, ME
WGME

Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine

BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog

An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
ETNA, ME
Ingram Atkinson

Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times

Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
FAIRFIELD, ME
WMTW

Target announces more details about newest Maine store

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy