Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NECN
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Police say a 43-year-old Maine woman was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon, just minutes after she was involved in a previous accident. Around 3 p.m., Maine State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash with serious injury and entrapment in the area of Scribner Hill and Gorden roads in Readfield.
Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
WMTW
Maine man killed in Harpswell crash
HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m. Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
wabi.tv
Suspect ID’d after “serious, credible threat” at MDI H.S. forces lockdown
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A suspect has been identified after MDI High School was forced into lockdown today from what officials called “a credible threat.”. According to the Town of Bar Harbor Facebook page, that decision was made around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon after a serious threat was made.
wabi.tv
Winthrop man killed in rollover crash
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed Sunday night after a crash in Winthrop. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive. Police say the driver, 30-year-old Alexander Meader of Winthrop, veered off the road and rolled over several times. Officials say Meader, who was the only person...
Maine woman dead after crash in Readfield
READFIELD, Maine — A woman from Maine died Sunday afternoon after she crashed her car into a tree on Gorden Road in Readfield. According to a release by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, 43-year-old Martha Shellman, of Maine, crossed the center line before the crash. It...
Man charged with setting fire to apartments housing elderly, people with disabilities
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting someone at an apartment building on Sunday and later setting fire to the building, which houses elderly people and people with disabilities. Marcus Trusty, 46, was arrested on Monday morning in Yarmouth following a fire Sunday afternoon...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Levant fire early Monday morning
LEVANT, Maine — Firefighters responded to a deadly fire at 503 Avenue Road in Levant around 3:15 a.m. Monday. A spokesperson with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire killed one adult and hospitalized two others. Officials have yet to release any information about the victim and survivors.
70-Year-Old Rockland Woman Dies After Being Struck by a Pickup
A 70-year-old woman has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Rockland. It was about 8:30 Thursday morning when Rockland police responded to the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Lorraine Hall of Rockland laying in the road. The Courier-Gazette reports she was responsive when the officers first arrived but did not survive her injuries. Police were immediately approached by the driver, 53-year-old Ronald Staples of Rockland, who they say was very distraught. His pickup was stopped about 100 feet away.
Three people displaced after apartment building fire in Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Fire crews in Skowhegan responded to a call at 37 High Street around 4:30 on Sunday morning. Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office also responded to the six-unit apartment building. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email Sunday, two units...
wabi.tv
One person killed in early morning house fire in Levant
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one person was killed and two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Levant early Monday morning. Crews were called to the home on Avenue Road around 3 a.m. Levant’s Fire Chief says when they arrived, the building was engulfed in...
wabi.tv
Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe
ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
Crash closes road in Harpswell
HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15
Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
WGME
Michigan men admit to trafficking 'staggering quantity' of drugs in Maine
BANGOR (BDN) -- Two Michigan men pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking a “staggering quantity” of drugs in Penobscot and Hancock counties rather than risk going to trial. Andre DuJuan Terry Jr., 34, and Devon Lamont Campbell, 26, both of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor just as jury selection was about to begin in their joint trial.
Maine Man Missing for Over 30 Hours Rescued by Warden and His Dog
An incredible video shared with the media shows the rescue of an Etna, Maine, man who got lost in a bog. The video is courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. It shows the conclusion of the department's heroic rescue of Joseph Nolin. According to WGME, the 74-year-old Nolin got lost while out checking his game cameras on Sunday. He unfortunately got confused, and would be stuck in a bog for more than a day.
wabi.tv
Prosecutors say NY woman accused of shooting, killing Maine man did not fire the gun
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The New York woman accused of shooting and killing a man in Winthrop in October 2020 will reportedly be released from prison after state prosecutors indicated today that she did not fire the gun. This, according to the Kennebec Journal. 30-year-old Kiera Francis had previously pleaded...
Man lives in the forest for over 27 years and stole from homes 1000 times
Imagine living alone in a forest for almost 27 years and surviving in harsh winters. Only two individuals had heard him speak. One in 1990 and another in 2013. He made his home among the trees. 27 years spent alone. To survive, he broke into nearby homes before being caught on April 4, 2013. The North Pond Hermit, Christopher Knight, would ultimately spend seven months in prison for breaking into over 1000 homes.
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0