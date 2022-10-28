Vineyard Church hosts annual Trunk or Treat
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Halloween is right around the corner and the Vineyard Church was celebrating with their annual Trunk or Treat!
Festivities got underway from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a massive crowd coming to enjoy some Halloween fun. Park Drive was packed with creatively decorated cars, costumes and tons of candy.
The event was free and open to anyone in the community. It was a truly spooktacular time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0