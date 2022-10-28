ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Vineyard Church hosts annual Trunk or Treat

By Steve Moore
 5 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Halloween is right around the corner and the Vineyard Church was celebrating with their annual Trunk or Treat!


Festivities got underway from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a massive crowd coming to enjoy some Halloween fun. Park Drive was packed with creatively decorated cars, costumes and tons of candy.

The event was free and open to anyone in the community. It was a truly spooktacular time.

