2 injured after dump truck crashes into bridge, spilling debris onto I-75
MONROE, Ohio — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after a dump truck crashed into a bridge, causing debris to fall onto Interstate 75 in Monroe Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded with several agencies to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 63 in Monroe at 10:20 a.m.
A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the right lane along westbound Interstate 74 at North Bend Road is blocked...
Police: Crash with overturned vehicle causes road closure in Hamilton Township
MORROW, Ohio — A crash caused a truck to overturn on Morrow-Cozzaddale Road, leading to a road closure, Tuesday morning. Hamilton Township police announced that Morrow-Cozzaddale Rd. will be closed between Ford and Ludlum roads...
Reports of a crash with injuries on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro.
Reports of a vehicle crash into a building on State Route 222 near Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle crash into a building on State Route 222 near Batavia.
OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
Reports of a crash with injuries at US 22 and Willow Pond Boulevard in Hamilton Township
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at US 22 and Willow Pond Boulevard in Hamilton Township.
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood.
Coroner: Woman stabbed by man in Miami Township dies
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The womanwho was stabbed multiple times by a man before he was shot by law enforcement in Miami Township Tuesday afternoon has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. According to Wednesday morning's coroner's report, 58-year-old Melissa Amburgy has died after being stabbed repeatedly by...
One lane blocked on the interstate in Fort Mitchell due to a crash
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Wednesday morning. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet near the US-25/42/127 exit at 7:43...
Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
Reports of a multi-car crash blocking traffic on Madison Road in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-car crash blocking traffic on Madison Road in East Walnut Hills.
Police respond to a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A crash between a Metro bus and a car has led to Elm Street being closed in Over-the-Rhine, Tuesday morning. The crash took place at the intersection of Findlay and Elm streets around...
Reports of a crash into a building on Tri County Parkway in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Tri County Parkway in Springdale.
Reports of a crash with injuries at Aviation Boulevard and KY-20 in Hebron
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Aviation Boulevard and KY-20 in Hebron.
Police: Driver dies after crash in Cincinnati's East End
CINCINNATI — A man has died after a crash in Cincinnati's East End on Tuesday. It happened around 2:09 a.m. when Cincinnati officers responded to the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue to investigate a fatal crash. Police said a man identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Ladnow was driving on Eastern...
Franklin police: Attempted burglar shot at by homeowner, taken into custody
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Franklin police say a man has been taken into custody after an attempted burglary in which the homeowner shot at the suspect. Officials say at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Park Avenue in reference to a burglary where the homeowner had shot at the suspect.
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville.
