Clermont County, OH

WLWT 5

2 injured after dump truck crashes into bridge, spilling debris onto I-75

MONROE, Ohio — Two people have been transported to a local hospital after a dump truck crashed into a bridge, causing debris to fall onto Interstate 75 in Monroe Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded with several agencies to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 63 in Monroe at 10:20 a.m.
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is congesting traffic along west I-74 in Green Township

MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to police, the right lane along westbound Interstate 74 at North Bend Road is blocked...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 2 hospitalized following serious crash in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two people are in the hospital following a serious crash in Waynesville on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers from the City of Waynesville responded to U.S. 42...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Norwood Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Woman stabbed by man in Miami Township dies

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The womanwho was stabbed multiple times by a man before he was shot by law enforcement in Miami Township Tuesday afternoon has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. According to Wednesday morning's coroner's report, 58-year-old Melissa Amburgy has died after being stabbed repeatedly by...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on the interstate in Fort Mitchell due to a crash

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet near the US-25/42/127 exit at 7:43...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Driver dies after crash in Cincinnati's East End

CINCINNATI — A man has died after a crash in Cincinnati's East End on Tuesday. It happened around 2:09 a.m. when Cincinnati officers responded to the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue to investigate a fatal crash. Police said a man identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Ladnow was driving on Eastern...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Franklin police: Attempted burglar shot at by homeowner, taken into custody

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Franklin police say a man has been taken into custody after an attempted burglary in which the homeowner shot at the suspect. Officials say at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Park Avenue in reference to a burglary where the homeowner had shot at the suspect.
FRANKLIN, OH

