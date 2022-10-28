Contra Costa County health officers rescinds all outstanding COVID-19 related health orders

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN)– Contra Costa County’s top health official rescinded “any and all” active COVID-19-related health orders Friday, arguing that they are no longer necessary at this stage in the pandemic. Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli rescinded 69 outstanding health orders, including those that restricted individual residents’ activities, required business owners to limit their operations, required the use of a mask and required vaccination for certain workers.

“Based on current trends and the availability of vaccinations and treatments, it is no longer necessary to have any active health officer orders pertaining to COVID-19,” Tzvieli said in Friday’s health order. Several of the county’s most-restrictive COVID-related orders have not been active for some time.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The county lifted its requirement in February that patrons of indoor businesses verify their vaccination status and lifted a requirement last month that first responders and other medical personnel had to get vaccinated or test regularly for the virus. As of Wednesday, 84.3 percent of all county residents have gotten fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Roughly 55 percent have also received at least one booster vaccine dose.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.