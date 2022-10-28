ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa County health officers rescinds all outstanding COVID-19 related health orders

By Charles Clifford, Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hdBWp_0ipU6vBK00

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN)– Contra Costa County’s top health official rescinded “any and all” active COVID-19-related health orders Friday, arguing that they are no longer necessary at this stage in the pandemic. Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli rescinded 69 outstanding health orders, including those that restricted individual residents’ activities, required business owners to limit their operations, required the use of a mask and required vaccination for certain workers.

CDC’s approval of COVID vaccine for children paves way for California mandate

“Based on current trends and the availability of vaccinations and treatments, it is no longer necessary to have any active health officer orders pertaining to COVID-19,” Tzvieli said in Friday’s health order. Several of the county’s most-restrictive COVID-related orders have not been active for some time.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The county lifted its requirement in February that patrons of indoor businesses verify their vaccination status and lifted a requirement last month that first responders and other medical personnel had to get vaccinated or test regularly for the virus. As of Wednesday, 84.3 percent of all county residents have gotten fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Roughly 55 percent have also received at least one booster vaccine dose.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 6

john doe
3d ago

All those rules helped set up the level of lawlessness and and economic down fall we are dealing with at this present moment

Reply
6
Related
KRON4 News

Oakland mask requirement expires Tuesday for large indoor events

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland’s requirement to wear a mask at large indoor events is expiring on Tuesday, city officials said. The ordinance requires anyone attending events with 2,500 or more people to wear a face covering to protect against the spread of COVID-19. A mask requirement remains in effect for city facilities including libraries, […]
OAKLAND, CA
TheAlmanac

Inmate found dead during security check at San Mateo County correctional facility

An inmate at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility was found dead Thursday afternoon during a safety and security check. San Mateo County medical staff responded and pronounced the incarcerated individual deceased at the Redwood City facility. The sheriff's office is investigating. A preliminary investigation indicates the inmate likely died of natural causes.
KRON4 News

Suspect formally charged in Pelosi assault

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The suspect in the assault of Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was formally charged with assault and attempted kidnapping in federal court Monday. David DePape, 42, of Richmond, Calif., was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department early Friday, according to a press […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4

New details emerge from investigation on Pelosi attack

New details emerge from investigation on Pelosi attack. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. NWS warns of dangerous beach conditions in Bay Area. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi to be charged …. KRON4's Sara Stinson reports. Former police officer will not be charged in shooting …. KRON4's...
KRON4 News

San Mateo Co. launches new gun violence prevention plan

(KRON) — San Mateo County is cracking down on getting guns off the streets. This month a group of lawmakers launched a new 2-million-dollar effort to boost public safety. District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the latest crime statistics and the new strategies to prevent gun violence.
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time boyfriend. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pelosi attack suspect wanted to break speaker’s kneecaps: FBI

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The suspect in the assault of Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, wanted to hold the second-in-line to the U.S. presidency hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied to him, according to a sworn affidavit from an FBI agent. The affidavit, signed by […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of woman

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police have made an arrest in the “suspicious” death of a woman, the San Jose Police Department announced in a media advisory Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39 of San Jose, was taken into custody Oct. 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on homicide charges. Flores-Rogel was arrested in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
PLANetizen

Berkeley ADU Rules Found in Violation of State Law

A state agency has ruled against Berkeley’s restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in its hillside neighborhoods, reports Nico Savidge for Berkeleyside, dismissing the city’s claims that allowing two ADUs per lot in the Berkeley Hills would negatively impact resident safety in the event of a fire evacuation.
BERKELEY, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Alleged would-be thieves from Bay Area arrested in SLO

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy