Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: ‘I wish I had paid attention’
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Nov. 1, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead To Me."
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Julie Powell's Cause Of Death Explained
The American author and best-known food blogger, Julie Powell, died recently. Now looking into her cause of death, there are ways to reduce the condition.
Elko Daily Free Press
Julie Powell, food writer behind Julie & Julia, dead at 49
According to The New York Times, Powell died of cardiac arrest on 26 October at her home in upstate New York. Judy Clain, the editor-in-chief of Little, Brown and Company and Powell's editor, confirmed her death. Clain said in a statement:, "She was a brilliant writer and a daring, original person, and she will not be forgotten”. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep bonds she forged with readers of her memoirs."
A Beverly Hills couple spent the pandemic crafting a Gothic-style castle inspired by 'Harry Potter' and 'Game of Thrones.' Now, fans can rent it for $110,000 a month.
There are no plans to sell the place but that might change in the future, the owner told Insider: "I want to be buried in that house, but I'm a businessman, so never say never."
Upcoming two-day conference to examine the relationship between comic books and American identity
Joseph Parrott flips through a book during his visit to the Lucy Shelton Caswell Reading Room — an extension of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum — Thursday. Credit: Lucy Lawler | Lantern Reporter.
