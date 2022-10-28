ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Julie Powell, food writer behind Julie & Julia, dead at 49

According to The New York Times, Powell died of cardiac arrest on 26 October at her home in upstate New York. Judy Clain, the editor-in-chief of Little, Brown and Company and Powell's editor, confirmed her death. Clain said in a statement:, "She was a brilliant writer and a daring, original person, and she will not be forgotten”. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep bonds she forged with readers of her memoirs."

