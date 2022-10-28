According to The New York Times, Powell died of cardiac arrest on 26 October at her home in upstate New York. Judy Clain, the editor-in-chief of Little, Brown and Company and Powell's editor, confirmed her death. Clain said in a statement:, "She was a brilliant writer and a daring, original person, and she will not be forgotten”. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep bonds she forged with readers of her memoirs."

8 HOURS AGO