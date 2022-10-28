Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving DayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
TSA finds the 8th loaded gun in one year at Roanoke - Regional AirportCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Apple TV + offers Peanuts holiday classic free to non-subscribersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Culture Calendar reveals upcoming arts events for this weekendCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Trick-or-treaters enjoy Halloween in Roanoke despite gloomy weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween is over, and despite gloomy weather, trick-or-treaters hit the pavement to get candy. Hundreds of kids dressed up in different costumes were out with their baskets asking for candy. Little doctors, cowgirls, monsters, and the night’s favorite was one trick-or-treater dressed up as a pile...
WDBJ7.com
Superheroes run for good cause
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 8th annual CASA Superhero Run is, of course, superhero-themed and is a 5K Run, 5K Walk, 1-mile kids’ fun run, and a stay-at-home option of the 0.0 Mile Couch Crusader. It all takes place in downtown Lynchburg on the Percival’s Island Trail. The...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pet Talk, November 2, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet. Shelley in Lynchburg asked, “I read that pets can be affected by the time change. Is...
WDBJ7.com
Huddle Up Moms brings AFTERSHOCK film to Grandin
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Huddle Up Moms is bringing the film AFTERSHOCK to the Grandin Theatre November 10. There will be a showing of the film and then a panel of women from the community with stories to share. The filmmaker has granted permission to show the film in dedication...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley animal shelters still full after adoption events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after multiple adoption events over the last few weeks, animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are still full. Angels of Assisi is having to turn away animal surrenderings because there is not enough space in the shelter. More families have been giving up their pets...
WDBJ7.com
Operation Christmas Child invites public to pack shoeboxes for children
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For over 50 years, Samaritan’s Purse has worked to “follow Christ’s command by going to the aid of the world’s poor, sick, and suffering.”. That’s the purpose of Operation Christmas Child - a way to bring joy to children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes. Each box packed with quality toys, school supplies and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. For many, it is their first gift ever, according to Samaritan’s Purse.
WDBJ7.com
Salem resident celebrates turning 103 years old on Halloween
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem resident and native turned 103 Monday. Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. At her birthday celebration at Brookdale Salem assisted living center, she told WDBJ7 her classmates thought she came in on a broom because she was born on Halloween. Mooney...
WDBJ7.com
“Anastasia” coming to Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Broadway touring production of “Anastasia” will be in Blacksburg at the Moss Arts Center. The show is scheduled for November 8 at 7:30 p.m. Moss Arts Executive Director Ruth Waalkes stopped by 7@four to chat about the show, about which a news release says, “Inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.”
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Jamboree is Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - FRIENDS of the Blue Ridge is hosting the first ever Blue Ridge Jamboree this weekend. The Doc Watson at 100 Tribute Concert features “Doc’s Legacy” by author and music scholar Dr. Ted Olson and music by T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, Wayne Henderson, and Jack Hinshelwood.
WDBJ7.com
Doctor offers Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treating
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many are celebrating one of the spookiest days of the year; of course we are talking about Halloween. One of the most important and easiest things parents can do is to make sure trick-or-treaters are wearing reflective gear and carrying flashlights, especially as it gets dark.
WDBJ7.com
Children receive free books at Carilion Children’s Family Literacy Fair
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Children from the Roanoke Valley received free books as part of National Family Literacy Month. The first ever Carilion Children’s Family Literacy Book Fair took place Wednesday at the Tanglewood Center. Patients from infants to young teens got to pick out books to take home.
WDBJ7.com
Libraries celebrate National Family Literacy Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Public Libraries is celebrating National Family Literacy Month by offering several resources to the community that can help families who are wanting to teach their kids to be lifelong readers. On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked with Amber Lowery, Assistant Director of Youth...
WDBJ7.com
Brett Young concert rescheduled to April
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brett Young concert originally scheduled for September in Roanoke has been moved to April, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. The concert will be at Elmwood Park April 26, 2023. The organization says customers who want a refund will have until December 1 to request one....
WDBJ7.com
Create fun last-minute Halloween snacks
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Owls made with cupcakes and Oreos, ghosts using melted chocolate and Nutter Butter cookies and mummies using Rice Krispie Treats!. On Here @ Home Monday, we share some easy recipes that will get you in the Halloween spirit!
WDBJ7.com
Eden and Bostwick team for “Love Letters” at Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A live production of the classic Broadway play “Love Letters” is scheduled for the Berglund Center February 2, 2023. The version coming to Roanoke stars Barbara Eden, known primarily for the ‘60s sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” and Barry Bostwick, among other things known as a star of the movie “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
WDBJ7.com
Illuminights tickets go on sale
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Illuminights tickets are now on sale. The event will span 33 nights from November 19 through December 30. Visitors will experience 50,000 more lights, new displays, trail enhancements, photo ops and family activities. Tickets can be ordered online at roanokecountyparks.com/545/Illuminights, or by calling 540-387-6078 ext....
WDBJ7.com
‘Forever Young’ is 50th business to open in Uptown Martinsville since pandemic
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s clothing shop is opening in Uptown Martinsville. Forever Young celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning. The kids’ resale shop buys gently used clothes and sells them at discounted prices. This is the 50th business to open in Uptown...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke & Salem schools given grants for extended-year & year-round school programs
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several schools in Roanoke and Salem have been awarded grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs. The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College to host ‘Being in a Body’ dance performance
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A dance performance is being held in an effort to destigmatize mental health and disabilities. Roanoke College is partnering with the non-profit Mental Health In Motion to host ‘Being in a Body’. They will premiere original work inspired by topics students have been learning in...
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0