Grand Forks, ND

Early voting underway in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
North Dakota remains in top-10 heading into conference opener

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – As NCHC play is set to open, North Dakota sits inside the top-10 for the sixth straight week, coming in at No. 10 in the DCU/USCHO Poll that was released on Monday. UND also slipped to No. 11 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll heading into a weekend showdown with Omaha.
Mother Shot By Son In Grand Forks Last Week, Dies of Her Injuries

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A mother who was shot by her own son last week in Grand Forks has died. Police say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died of her injuries at Altru. They say it appears her son, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, shot his mother numerous times on Wednesday morning before shooting himself in the head in the driveway.
BOLD Football season comes to an end

(Olivia, MN)-- The BOLD Warriors hosted the Minneota Vikings on Saturday afternoon in the Section 5A playoffs. It was a slow start to the game with neither team scoring until a few minutes before the half when the Minneota Vikings scored a touchdown and went into halftime with a score of 6-0 over BOLD.
18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree. The vehicle later rolled...
Man Pinned Inside Vehicle Following DUI Crash

A Gilby, North Dakota man has been charged with DUI following a single vehicle accident Thursday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 59 year old male was injured when the northbound 1996 GMC Sierra he was driving entered the ditch 4 miles southwest of Ardoch, and struck a tree. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. He was then transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with “serious injuries”.
