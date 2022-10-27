Read full article on original website
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Early voting underway in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
North Dakota remains in top-10 heading into conference opener
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – As NCHC play is set to open, North Dakota sits inside the top-10 for the sixth straight week, coming in at No. 10 in the DCU/USCHO Poll that was released on Monday. UND also slipped to No. 11 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll heading into a weekend showdown with Omaha.
Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show
(PHOTOS) To make you feel like you were at the concert in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
MINNESOTA DNR REMINDS HUNTERS OF NEW AND EXISTING REGULATIONS FOR FIREARMS FOR DEER HUNTING
November is here, and so is the opening weekend of firearms for deer hunting season in Crookston starting this Saturday, November 5, and while the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is wishing everyone a safe start to the season, there are some regulations they would like to introduce and remind the public about.
Mother Shot By Son In Grand Forks Last Week, Dies of Her Injuries
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A mother who was shot by her own son last week in Grand Forks has died. Police say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison died of her injuries at Altru. They say it appears her son, 21-year-old Tyler Harrison, shot his mother numerous times on Wednesday morning before shooting himself in the head in the driveway.
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE 1200 BLOCK OF S. 9TH STREET FOR STORM SEWER LINE REPAIR
Grand Forks Road Crews will be closing the 1200 blk. of S. 9th St. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to repair a storm sewer line that was damaged during a watermain replacement project this summer. The closure on S. 9th St. will be in place for seven to ten days,...
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
Grand Forks mother dies after being shot by son
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Grand Forks Police Department said Monday, the woman shot by her 21-year-old son has died of her injuries. Authorities say 53-year-old Jennifer Harrison was taken to Altru for medical treatment after she was found in her home with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and head.
BOLD Football season comes to an end
(Olivia, MN)-- The BOLD Warriors hosted the Minneota Vikings on Saturday afternoon in the Section 5A playoffs. It was a slow start to the game with neither team scoring until a few minutes before the half when the Minneota Vikings scored a touchdown and went into halftime with a score of 6-0 over BOLD.
GRAND FORKS CLOSES EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON GATEWAY DRIVE AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main break in the area, eastbound traffic on Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane of traffic at the intersection of N. Washington St. immediately. Road crews will be repairing the water main break over the weekend and will pour concrete over the repaired section next week.
Police identify mother and son involved in attempted murder-suicide
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says a 21-year-old Grand Forks man shot his mother on Wednesday before turning the gun on himself. The man was found dead in the driveway and the woman was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. Police...
18-year-old injured in single-vehicle crash in Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 18-year-old man was injured in a crash in Grand Forks shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. GFPD says the man was driving on 32nd Avenue South when the vehicle crossed the center median and then struck a berm and a tree. The vehicle later rolled...
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN HUGO’S PARKING LOT
Earlier today, at 4:57 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Hugo’s (1750 32nd Ave South). The victim’s vehicle was driven by Adam Weshnevski, an 18-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Initial investigation indicates the victim’s vehicle was traveling east on 32nd Ave South from the 2000 block. The vehicle crossed the center median into oncoming traffic, struck the berm, and then a tree. Upon hitting the tree, the vehicle rolled and came to a final resting position in the Hugo’s parking lot. Mr. Weshnevski was transported via ambulance to Altru, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This is still an active investigation, and at this time, no citations have been issued.
Man Pinned Inside Vehicle Following DUI Crash
A Gilby, North Dakota man has been charged with DUI following a single vehicle accident Thursday in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 59 year old male was injured when the northbound 1996 GMC Sierra he was driving entered the ditch 4 miles southwest of Ardoch, and struck a tree. The driver was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. He was then transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with “serious injuries”.
