Calaveras County authorities recover unidentified human remains found by hunter

Authorities in Calaveras County recovered unidentified human remains found in rugged terrain by a hunter not far from the North Fork of Mokelumne River.

About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone reporting the possible discovery of human remains near the town of Glencoe.

The caller said he had been hunting in the area of Ponderosa Way east of the river when he spotted the human remains, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon in a news release.

The suspected human remains were found in a steep drainage not easily accessible in rugged terrain, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives and a forensic anthropologist hiked to the area and confirmed it was human remains. Sheriff’s officials said there was no cause of death or injury that was immediately apparent to investigators at the scene.

The Calaveras County Search and Rescue Team was called to the area. The team retrieved the human remains before being taken to the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but positive identification of the human remains and a cause of death was still pending.