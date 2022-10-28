ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Calaveras County authorities recover unidentified human remains found by hunter

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Authorities in Calaveras County recovered unidentified human remains found in rugged terrain by a hunter not far from the North Fork of Mokelumne River.

About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone reporting the possible discovery of human remains near the town of Glencoe.

The caller said he had been hunting in the area of Ponderosa Way east of the river when he spotted the human remains, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon in a news release.

The suspected human remains were found in a steep drainage not easily accessible in rugged terrain, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives and a forensic anthropologist hiked to the area and confirmed it was human remains. Sheriff’s officials said there was no cause of death or injury that was immediately apparent to investigators at the scene.

The Calaveras County Search and Rescue Team was called to the area. The team retrieved the human remains before being taken to the Calaveras County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but positive identification of the human remains and a cause of death was still pending.

Comments / 0

Related
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

42K+
Followers
741
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy