UPDATED with details of CBS executives noted in AG report: A captain at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) directly and repeatedly interfered with an open investigation into allegations of sexual assault against former CBS CEO Moonves, New York Attorney General Letitia James said today, providing confidential information to executives at the company as they attempted to manage the crisis. The LAPD captain, who is not named in the AG’s statement, informed a CBS executive, Ian Metrose, the same day a complaint was filed against Moonves in Hollywood at the height of the #MeToo movement. Metrose, SVP of Talent Relations...

33 MINUTES AGO