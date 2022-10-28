(WANE) — Even though McDonald’s offers many items on its menu, a recent study showed that Indiana, as well as a vast majority of the U.S., prefer one item above all else. A report from pricelisto.com compiled search volume data to determine the five most popular McDonald’s menu items by state, and the iconic Big Mac topped the charts for nearly every state, with only Alaska preferring something else to the Big Mac.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO