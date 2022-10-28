Read full article on original website
Indiana Rep. Bob Morris: Stop turning my signs into pumpkin signs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint. They were originally signs for something – or someone – else. Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign. “In...
Study shows Indiana’s most popular McDonald’s item
(WANE) — Even though McDonald’s offers many items on its menu, a recent study showed that Indiana, as well as a vast majority of the U.S., prefer one item above all else. A report from pricelisto.com compiled search volume data to determine the five most popular McDonald’s menu items by state, and the iconic Big Mac topped the charts for nearly every state, with only Alaska preferring something else to the Big Mac.
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re willing to put in the work, one Indiana state park is offering truckloads of firewood for just $10. Indiana DNR said Tuesday that the public was invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle. The cost of one pickup load is $10.
Semi hits trooper in jackknife crash on I-94: ISP
PORTAGE, Ind. (WANE) – A state trooper was injured Monday afternoon when his car was hit by a semi and another car on I-94, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Just before 1:30 p.m., a car drove through high water on the highway and crashed near the 20.2 mile-marker, according to the release. Master Trooper Jeff Council was at the scene investigating when ISP said a black 2021 Kia drove through the same standing water, lost control and spun into another lane, colliding with a semitrailer.
Indiana man arrested for dealing drugs, stealing handgun
ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – A traffic stop for expired registration Sunday night led to a driver’s arrest on multiple charges after Indiana State Police said they found a stash of drugs that included half a pound of meth, about 90 grams of weed- equal to nine dime bags- and 91 fentanyl pills.
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Diana Szostecki, described by police as a 65-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said Szostecki was last seen Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
