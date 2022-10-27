Read full article on original website
Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County. The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.
Patricia Joyce Helmick
Patricia Joyce Helmick, 85, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, October 30,2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born on October 8, 1937, in Fairmont; a daughter of the Wayman J. West and Lena (Snider) West. Patricia retired from C and P Telephone Company. She was an avid...
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders, 72 of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Morgantown on March 28, 1950 a daughter of the late William Pearl and Helen Lucille Rebold Anderson. Charlotte graduated from Clay-Battelle High School and attended Fairmont...
WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A week of Homecoming activities culminated at WVU with the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty. Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during halftime of Saturday’s game against TCU. Selected by their peers during two days of...
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Morgantown’s Irene Riggs
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During the class AAA girl’s cross country state championship, Morgantown’s Irene Riggs got out to a sizable lead in the early goings of the race. By the end of it, she had a two minute lead, taking the individual title and helping the team take their fourth consecutive team title.
John Deere holds tractor n’ treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The John Deere in Fairmont held a tractor and treat Saturday. It was a great opportunity for kids to come out and get candy. There was also a drawing to win a free tractor. The event gave families a safe environment to check out the tractors...
Philippi Elementary to be on remote learning for two days due to illness
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philippi Elementary School will transition to remote learning for two days this week because of a severe staff shortage due to illness, officials with Barbour County Schools said. Philippi Elementary will be on remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2. Officials said teachers will...
Growing concerns for trick or treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Monday is Halloween many kids were on the streets getting candy and having fun. It’s that time of the year again, spooky season but the scariest thing this year may not be masks or costumes. It could be drugs, more specifically fentanyl. Parents in...
United Way of Harrison/Doddridge Counties partner with Edge of Town Farm Market
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Corn 4 a Cause, the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties have partnered with Edge of a Town Market in Anmoore. A portion of the proceeds purchased at the market will go towards the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties. The market is a great place for people to enjoy a hayride, corn maze, or just socialize.
Morgantown apartment building set for demolition after devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Part of a Morgantown apartment complex torched by a massive fire will soon be demolished. 14 people lost their homes back in July when an apartment building at the Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown caught fire. The fire took multiple departments several hours to put out.
Harry Clifford Bohon Sr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harry Clifford Bohon Sr., 70, of Clarksburg, WV, (Adamston Community) passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at his residence.He was born in Kingwood, WV, on April 2, 1952, a son of the late Russell Ray and Vaughna Lucille Loscar Bohon.Harry was married on December 2, 1982, to his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Christa Martha Bauer Bohon, who resides at their home in Clarksburg.Also surviving are his son, Harry C. Bohon Jr. of Clarksburg, and his daughter Rebecca Sue Bohon; one brother, Allen Richard Bohon of Mt. Olive, WV; three sisters, Marie Grace Lewis of Terra Alta, WV; Lucille Jane Mullins of Terra Alta, WV, and Evelyn Joy Perrea of Corinth, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Mr. Bohon was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Bohon, and his brother, Roger Lee Bohon.Mr. Bohon served our country proudly as a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He retired from the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class after 22 years of service. Following his retirement, Harry continued to work as an electronic technician, security guard for Bausch & Lomb, and a truck driver for US Express and Fairfax. He was a member of the Adamston Lion’s Club and enjoyed woodworking.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Richard Wilson presiding. Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Should you bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating?
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The short answer to the question, “should I bring an umbrella while trick-or-treating Monday evening?” is yes, it would be a good idea to do so-- but you might not need it. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for all the details.
Man charged for hit-and-run in Morgantown that happened last year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after a hit-and-run that happened in Morgantown more than a year ago. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wiley Street and Richwood Avenue in Morgantown on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 around 3:20 a.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries, according to a criminal complaint.
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in thefts at a local gym. The man pictured below stole several items at Planet Fitness in Bridgeport on Oct. 26 at around 7:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Authorities said...
Morgantown Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: 10/31/22 at 11:45 a.m. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting reportedly happened at The Bank, located at 344 High Street in Morgantown. The MPD said a fight was reported to have happened...
Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
Halloween showers, sunshine thereafter!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers are likely this Halloween, so you may want an umbrella if going out trick-or-treating. As for the exact timing of the rain, and what happens after today, find out in the video above. After a nice weekend, this Halloween will be warm and dreary,...
