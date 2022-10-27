Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near FutureZoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx ZooBronxVoiceBronx, NY
First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire departmentB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
life.com
Sleepy Hollow: Then & Now
(Photo by Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection © Dotdash Meredith Corporation) Seventy-eight years ago this week, LIFE published photographer Nina Leen’s first full-length photo essay: “The World of Washington Irving.” Now largely remembered for stories on America’s ghosts and the Salem witch trials (among hundreds of other assignments for the magazine), Leen spent part of her early career documenting sites associated with one of the most popular legend writers in US history, Washington Irving. To celebrate the release of a new book at the time by the same title, Leen set out to explore those Hudson River Valley and Catskill sites, including Sleepy Hollow, that reflected Irving’s life and tales.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Post 8 American Legion Hall for Sale
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 30, 2022) — The Post 8 American Legion Hall located at 112 North Avenue is for sale. In a post on his Facebook page, New Rochelle realtor Anthony Marciano announced he was selected out of 5 commercial brokers to represent Post 8 in the sale.
New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus
With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
Popular Pizzeria In Hartsdale Drawing Diners From Near, Far
A pizza place in the middle of Westchester County is garnering rave reviews from patrons from across the region -- and even the nation -- for its unique pies. Pizza Domo, located in Hartsdale at 1 South Central Ave. (Route 100), is known for menu items such as a variety of pizzas, pasta, sandwiches, calzones, salads, and more, according to the restaurant's website.
Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million
A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
The only IKEA in Queens will close before the end of the year
Less than two years after opening and exciting city dwellers all over town, the Ikea in Queens is officially closing. Citing "the changing needs of our customers" in an announcement on its website, the chain revealed that the location will shutter on December 3, 2022. What's perhaps even sadder is...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, quaint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New York.
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Campylobacter hits Brooklyn
According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
NY lottery ticket worth $730,026 sold
NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said. The winning […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
riverjournalonline.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens its Newest Location in Greenburgh
BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States will open its newest club in Greenburgh, New York today. The new club is located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, NY. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and...
insideradio.com
Legendary Host Scott Shannon To Retire From Morning Radio.
Acclaimed New York personality Scott Shannon is hanging up his morning radio headphones for good. The National Radio Hall of Famer announced this morning (Oct. 28) that he will retire from his WCBS-FM morning show on Dec. 16. However, Shannon will remain with Audacy as the host of the nationally syndicated "America's Greatest Hits," which airs on WCBS-FM Sunday mornings, and will continue to program his syndicated "True Oldies Channel.”
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot Spot
There was a celebrity sighting at a stylish New York steakhouse. Singer Songwriter Mariah Carey and her family enjoyed a robust meal at the Westchester location of the celebrity haunt Benjamin Steakhouse according to People.
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
whatnowny.com
Kossar’s Bagels And Bialys Plans Third Expansion For Upper West Side
After over 85 years of producing some of Manhattan’s finest bialys, the legendary bagel shop is finally establishing an uptown outpost. Since 1936, the bakers at Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys have been hard at work feeding the fine people of the Lower East Side. The brand was established over 85 years ago when founders Isadore Mirsky and Morris Kossar established a popular bakery in the Lower East Side to help feed the thousands of Jewish immigrants who were fleeing the discrimination they faced in Poland and Eastern Europe. The immigrants from Bialystok, Poland in particular brought with them a traditional bread known as a “Bialystoker Kuchen”, and before too long the Bialy Boom was born.
New York Post
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
