TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions continue to impact the trees and grass across Oklahoma, making conditions prime for grass and wildfires. "We're going into a time of period when it's dormant when grass and vegetation is dormant, and when that happens even if we get rain it's only a short reprieve," said Aaron Williams with the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

