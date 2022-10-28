ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they received a report of a burglary near 15th and Utica on October 15. The victim reported that tools, keys, NASA coins, and other items were stolen from his garage when someone broke in. The victim's security cameras were able...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Hilti-Tulsa builds three ramps for Meals on Wheels clients in need

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hilti-Tulsa, a construction company in Tulsa, helped build three ramps for Meals on Wheels-Metro Tulsa clients over the past month. On Wednesday, the group completed its third ramp for a 57-year-old homebound client using a full-time wheelchair, a spokesperson for Hilti-Tulsa said. "The client has...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Closing the racial gap in the medical field with Black Men in White Coats

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, hundreds of Tulsa Public Schools students attended Black Men in White Coats youth summit for the first time at the University of Tulsa. The event gave students exposure, mentors, and access to resources in the medical field, and could potentially help close a racial gap.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Small electronics being accepted for refuse, recycling for Tulsa residents

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa residents are now able to recycle small and unwanted electronics in honor of America Recycles Day. Throughout the month of November, the City of Tulsa's Refuse and Recycling Division, in partnership with Tulsa Parks, will collect small electronics. Cell phones, tablets, headphones, batteries, video game controllers, and extension cords will all be accepted.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Three additional child-sized burials found during excavation work

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Since last Wednesday, 24 burials have been found at Oaklawn Cemetery as the second excavation work is underway. Hand excavation of four burials is being done in the western block. One from that block, which was buried in a simple coffin, was exhumed this afternoon...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County reinstates burn ban

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a burn ban for Tulsa County until Nov. 7. Tulsa County was in a burn ban for much of October following a dry period with no rain, but was lifted Oct. 24 after Tulsa received about an inch in rain.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KTUL

McLain High School deadly shooting suspect pleads not guilty

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ni'avien Golden pleaded not guilty in court on November 1. Golden, 16, is suspected of a shooting that took place at a McLain High School homecoming game on Sept. 30. He has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma continues to face extreme drought despite recent rainfall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions continue to impact the trees and grass across Oklahoma, making conditions prime for grass and wildfires. "We're going into a time of period when it's dormant when grass and vegetation is dormant, and when that happens even if we get rain it's only a short reprieve," said Aaron Williams with the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest man, woman for alleged burglary, assault

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday evening Tulsa police were called to a home near 31st and Memorial for a burglary. Once officers arrived, the victim pointed out a man and woman saying they had broken into her home. TPD identified the two as Chris Costello and Elizabeth Varner and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa homicide suspect arrested in Fort Worth, according to police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a man down north of downtown on October 27. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon investigation, TPD discovered that his vehicle and his personal items were missing. The next day, the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

17 additional burials found at Oaklawn Cemetery during second excavation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Facebook page offered an update on the second excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery. State Archaeologist of Oklahoma Kary Stackelbeck spoke on the details. Stackelbeck says the excavation process has been expanded west and south. In this process, an additional 16 fully exposed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police confiscate large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recently confiscated a large amount of illegal drugs off of Tulsa streets. Officers with the Tulsa Police Special Investigations Division recovered 330 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine and $11,500. Police say that's approximately 170,000 doses of fentanyl. Due to...
TULSA, OK

