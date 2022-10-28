Read full article on original website
Victim identified in Tulsa's 65th homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 65th homicide victim in 2022 as 53-year-old JeanPaul Marquis. Marquis was found near 550 North Boston Avenue on Oct. 27 with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested 20-year-old Jahiem...
Tulsa police arrest third suspect in Broken Arrow Expressway deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have made a third arrest in connection to a murder on the Broken Arrow Expressway. On July 31, Terek Chairs, 17, was driving on the highway when he was shot. His passenger was also shot six times and transported to the hospital. Chairs...
Joy Hofmeister's Hometown Tour Bus to make stops in Green Country ahead of midterms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State Superintendent and gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister will be making multiple stops in Green Country Wednesday for her Hometown Tour Bus ahead of next week's election. Her first stop will be at 8 a.m. today at Broken Arrow's Veterans Park, then she'll head to...
Tulsa police arrest burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they received a report of a burglary near 15th and Utica on October 15. The victim reported that tools, keys, NASA coins, and other items were stolen from his garage when someone broke in. The victim's security cameras were able...
Hilti-Tulsa builds three ramps for Meals on Wheels clients in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hilti-Tulsa, a construction company in Tulsa, helped build three ramps for Meals on Wheels-Metro Tulsa clients over the past month. On Wednesday, the group completed its third ramp for a 57-year-old homebound client using a full-time wheelchair, a spokesperson for Hilti-Tulsa said. "The client has...
Closing the racial gap in the medical field with Black Men in White Coats
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, hundreds of Tulsa Public Schools students attended Black Men in White Coats youth summit for the first time at the University of Tulsa. The event gave students exposure, mentors, and access to resources in the medical field, and could potentially help close a racial gap.
Small electronics being accepted for refuse, recycling for Tulsa residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa residents are now able to recycle small and unwanted electronics in honor of America Recycles Day. Throughout the month of November, the City of Tulsa's Refuse and Recycling Division, in partnership with Tulsa Parks, will collect small electronics. Cell phones, tablets, headphones, batteries, video game controllers, and extension cords will all be accepted.
Three additional child-sized burials found during excavation work
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Since last Wednesday, 24 burials have been found at Oaklawn Cemetery as the second excavation work is underway. Hand excavation of four burials is being done in the western block. One from that block, which was buried in a simple coffin, was exhumed this afternoon...
Stitt holding Red Wave Rally in Tulsa with Virginia governor ahead of midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is holding his Red Wave Rally in Tulsa Wednesday featuring Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The Stitt for Governor campaign is reporting that hundreds of people have RSVP'd to the event. “Governor Stitt has delivered on his promise to bring a business...
Tulsa County reinstates burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Commissioners have approved a burn ban for Tulsa County until Nov. 7. Tulsa County was in a burn ban for much of October following a dry period with no rain, but was lifted Oct. 24 after Tulsa received about an inch in rain.
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
2 adult, 2 child burials revealed during mass graves excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Work on the 1921 Graves Investigation's second excavation continues at Oaklawn Cemetery. Last week, crews recovered additional samples from the remains of seven individuals who were previously found during last year's excavation. The hope was to obtain a more viable DNA sample. As crews expanded...
McLain High School deadly shooting suspect pleads not guilty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ni'avien Golden pleaded not guilty in court on November 1. Golden, 16, is suspected of a shooting that took place at a McLain High School homecoming game on Sept. 30. He has been charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill and one...
Oklahoma continues to face extreme drought despite recent rainfall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions continue to impact the trees and grass across Oklahoma, making conditions prime for grass and wildfires. "We're going into a time of period when it's dormant when grass and vegetation is dormant, and when that happens even if we get rain it's only a short reprieve," said Aaron Williams with the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
Tulsa police arrest man, woman for alleged burglary, assault
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday evening Tulsa police were called to a home near 31st and Memorial for a burglary. Once officers arrived, the victim pointed out a man and woman saying they had broken into her home. TPD identified the two as Chris Costello and Elizabeth Varner and...
Tulsa homicide suspect arrested in Fort Worth, according to police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department responded to a man down north of downtown on October 27. Officers say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Upon investigation, TPD discovered that his vehicle and his personal items were missing. The next day, the...
17 additional burials found at Oaklawn Cemetery during second excavation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Facebook page offered an update on the second excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery. State Archaeologist of Oklahoma Kary Stackelbeck spoke on the details. Stackelbeck says the excavation process has been expanded west and south. In this process, an additional 16 fully exposed...
Tulsa police confiscate large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department recently confiscated a large amount of illegal drugs off of Tulsa streets. Officers with the Tulsa Police Special Investigations Division recovered 330 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine and $11,500. Police say that's approximately 170,000 doses of fentanyl. Due to...
DOJ announces nationwide catalytic converter takedown is underway in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a nationwide, coordinated takedown of leaders and associates of a national network of thieves, dealers and processors for their roles in stolen catalytic converters. The DOJ said these network would sell...
