Fulton Schools researchers advocate a new approach to protect public health. What’s in wastewater can point the way to better protecting public health, say environmental engineers and scientists who have been advancing the field of wastewater epidemiology. Experts emphasize how meticulous monitoring and testing of wastewater is helping communities detect the outbreak and spread of disease and reveal other information about potential health threats among local populations. Photo: Pixabay.

14 HOURS AGO