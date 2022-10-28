ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

“I’ll Rise Up” event held in Springfield to support local woman in need

By Kristina D'Amours
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A conference was held Thursday night in downtown Springfield, with a mission to help local women who are experiencing trauma.

The event was the first annual ‘I’ll Rise Up’ conference, hosted by New North Citizens Council. The conference focused on the challenges encountered by women and girls within the western Massachusetts community.

The panel discussed how to transform trauma through education and break the barrier of traumatic experiences from childhood. Organizers of the event say trauma can hinder one’s ability to perform well in school and become successful individuals.

“So the most important thing is to be supportive of each other and realize that there is a need for youth and women and young ladies in our community who need services and a push to get to the next level,” said Nicole Coakley

Mass.gov has resources for families looking to access services and treatment for traumatized children and adolescents.

Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
