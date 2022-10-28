“I’ll Rise Up” event held in Springfield to support local woman in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A conference was held Thursday night in downtown Springfield, with a mission to help local women who are experiencing trauma.Funds awarded for the Barbara Rivera Community Center in Springfield
The event was the first annual ‘I’ll Rise Up’ conference, hosted by New North Citizens Council. The conference focused on the challenges encountered by women and girls within the western Massachusetts community.
The panel discussed how to transform trauma through education and break the barrier of traumatic experiences from childhood. Organizers of the event say trauma can hinder one’s ability to perform well in school and become successful individuals.
“So the most important thing is to be supportive of each other and realize that there is a need for youth and women and young ladies in our community who need services and a push to get to the next level,” said Nicole Coakley
Mass.gov has resources for families looking to access services and treatment for traumatized children and adolescents.
