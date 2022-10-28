ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

stakingtheplains.com

10 Things: Baylor 45, Texas Tech 17

2. If you have 3. then you probably have none. Maybe that’s the old saying or something like that. I mentioned before the game in the preview that it made no sense to discuss and hammer how all 3 quarterbacks would play and we’re seeing that this is maybe the wrong approach. I think I get the idea that Joey McGuire wants to keep all of them around, but we all know how this works, which is that some of the players are going to transfer. That’s the reality and that’s okay. Regardless, I think you can’t keep thinking that you need to play all 3. That’s not a requirement and the quarterback position works differently than any other position. And I would have replaced Morton at halftime, but I would also make a terrible coach.
LUBBOCK, TX
vivathematadors.com

Four Down Territory: Texas Tech punked by Baylor

No window dressing, that was an abysmal performance. Let’s break down what went wrong. Kittley called a terrible game, and Morton played badly. But neither of those two got any help at all from the “big” boys upfront. Baylor took their manhood and slapped them around. No...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders had their first loss at home Saturday evening. It began as a tied game, both teams scoring two field goals. Baylor then starting putting numbers on the board, winning 45-17 Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Baylor breaks...
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor wins in Lubbock for first time since 1990

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The streak is broken and the Bears did it against their former coach. Joey McGuire’s squad held Baylor early in the game but an interception by Devin Lemear turned the tides in the Bears favor and they didn’t look back. Baylor scored 21-unanswered points and each team traded scores until […]
WACO, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LUBBOCK, TX
TexasHighways

A Foodie Oasis Emerges in Lubbock

While Lubbock is known for being flat and dry, The Nicolett has risen out of the High Plains and is staking a claim to destination dining. Co-owner Finn Walter, a 2022 James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef: Texas, hopes to bring visitors back to a rejuvenated arts-centric area that is transforming downtown Lubbock. The Nicolett is his opportunity to show everyone that his hometown is no longer stuck in the past. “I think Lubbock is embracing a lot of things it used to chase away,” Walter says. “There’s a new appreciation for elevated food and servings that are more French-size than heaping American dishes.”
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later

Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Lubbock home to nontraditional halloween attraction

Falling deeper into the crevices of the haunted trails, footsteps intensify, heartbeats pulsate and goosebumps accompany clammy pale hands. The eerie creek of the bridge seeps through a cacophony of sounds, as the forest provides a natural warning for unwanted visitors. This is not a nightmare; this is Trail of Screams.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in Central Lubbock stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
LUBBOCK, TX

