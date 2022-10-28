Read full article on original website
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
wtae.com
Dick's Sporting Goods pledges $90,000 to support Pittsburgh youth sports
PITTSBURGH — The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation pledged $90,000 Tuesday to a plan from Pittsburgh city members that support youth sports groups in the city. "We believe that sports make people better and that every kid deserves a chance to play," said Kristen Garmey, with the Dick's Foundation. City...
wtae.com
Meet the therapy dog making a difference in an Allegheny County school district
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the North Hills School District reported a 75% boost in their overall mood after coming in contact with a furry friend named Layla. The 4-year-old mini golden doodle is more than just a teacher’s pet. She’s a fully-trained therapy dog. Layla’s...
wtae.com
Butler County judge issues permanent injunction against striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers
Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was in a Butler County courtroom this week as a judge heard arguments over an injunction putting limits on striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers at the site of the Butler Eagle. That's where the newspaper has been printed during the strike. Overnight, we learned a judge has...
wtae.com
Shapiro, Mastriano campaign in Washington County, rally supporters in PA governor race
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Two candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, each rallied Wednesday with supporters in Washington County. Shapiro spoke to a crowd inside the American Croatian Citizens Club in Donora. That stop in Washington County on his bus tour follows his stops...
wtae.com
Counseling services to be held after shooting outside of Pittsburgh church
PITTSBURGH — Professional counseling services will be held after a church endured ashooting outside of their walls during a funeral. Six people were sent to the hospital as a result of the shooting, five of them were shot, while one was injured trying to escape the gunfire. It all...
wtae.com
Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
wtae.com
An auction of part of Fred Rogers' estate is happening this month
This month, you have a chance to own items from the estate of our favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers. The items are from the family's summer home in Latrobe, Westmoreland County. Items from two main houses a cabin, a wood shop and several garages are going up for bid. Some items may be more than a century old.
wtae.com
Go behind the scenes of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' as it honors a Pittsburgh organization
The Pittsburgh group, the Homeless Children's Education Fund, is making a difference in the lives of some of our youngest community members. The group will be featured Wednesday on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 anchor Kelly Sasso escorted the group's director, A.J. Jefferson, on...
wtae.com
Rise in RSV cases causes longer ER wait times
PITTSBURGH — The rise in RSV cases in children is taking a toll on hospitals across the country and here in Pittsburgh. As cases continue to climb, so do emergency department wait times. “I worry or it wouldn't surprise me if we start to see RSV year-round,” Dr. Raymond...
wtae.com
Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
wtae.com
Obama coming to Pittsburgh to campaign for Fetterman
Former President Barack Obama is coming to Pittsburgh Saturday to campaign for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as the Nov. 8 election approaches. The exact time and location of the event has not been revealed, but both Obama and Fetterman are set to appear. Pennsylvanians who’d like to attend the event...
wtae.com
Jill Biden in Pittsburgh encourages get-out-the-vote ahead of midterms
PITTSBURGH — First Lady Jill Biden spent the evening in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The first lady’s visit was a part of the American Federation of Teachers' get-out-the-vote bus tour. She spoke at the rally inside the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers headquarters in the city's South Side Flats neighborhood.
wtae.com
Light Up Night: Pittsburgh's holiday celebration set for Nov. 19
PITTSBURGH — Highmark Light Up Night, the annual holiday celebration in downtown Pittsburgh, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Video above: See the 2021 Light Up Night festivities in Pittsburgh) Free musical performances and a Zambelli fireworks display will be among the highlights of this year's event, the...
wtae.com
Allegheny, Westmoreland County officials expect ballot counts to be completed on election night
GREENSBURG, Pa. — As the deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot passed Tuesday, officials in our region's two largest counties said they expect to be able to count all of the mail-in ballots and post results on election night. As of Oct. 31, Allegheny County has processed...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Police: Two people charged in North Side triple homicide
PITTSBURGH — Two people are facing homicide charges in connection to theshooting in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood last month. Watch the news conference with Pittsburgh police and Mayor Ed Gainey in the video player above. The shooting killed three people, including two innocent bystanders who were waiting at the...
wtae.com
An implosion at a former Elrama power plant catches fire department off-guard
ELRAMA, Pa. — An investigation is ongoing after an implosion at the old Duquesne Light Power Station in Elrama Tuesday. Neighbors told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that their homes were shaken by the blast. The Elrama Fire Department issued a statement saying they were "never" notified by the company...
wtae.com
Transport van carrying students collides with SUV in Fayette County; at least one person hospitalized
REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash involving a transport van with students on board and an SUV sent at least one person to the hospital on Monday in Redstone Township, Fayette County. Fayette County 911 confirmed three people were transported, but as of Monday night, Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
wtae.com
Doctor charged in death of fellow doctor in Pine Township crash
PITTSBURGH — A medical professor is being charged Wednesday with the death of a fellow physician following a Pine Township car crash over the summer. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of Pittsburgh, is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, speeding and related counts connected to the Jul. 16 crash. The crash killed Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford.
wtae.com
Police searching for suspects in park-and-ride carjacking in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Police were searching for two suspects in connection with a carjacking in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday morning. The carjacking happened around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Park and Ride lot on Center Street. Pittsburgh Regional Transit officials said a passenger was getting off the bus when two...
