ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus.  The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

An auction of part of Fred Rogers' estate is happening this month

This month, you have a chance to own items from the estate of our favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers. The items are from the family's summer home in Latrobe, Westmoreland County. Items from two main houses a cabin, a wood shop and several garages are going up for bid. Some items may be more than a century old.
LATROBE, PA
wtae.com

Rise in RSV cases causes longer ER wait times

PITTSBURGH — The rise in RSV cases in children is taking a toll on hospitals across the country and here in Pittsburgh. As cases continue to climb, so do emergency department wait times. “I worry or it wouldn't surprise me if we start to see RSV year-round,” Dr. Raymond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in McKeesport shows up at Pittsburgh EMS headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a 21-year-old man who had been shot in McKeesport was dropped off at the Pittsburgh EMS Headquarters on Filbert Street. The victim showed up around 3:30 a.m. and a paramedic who was there unloaded him from a vehicle that then took off. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Obama coming to Pittsburgh to campaign for Fetterman

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Pittsburgh Saturday to campaign for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as the Nov. 8 election approaches. The exact time and location of the event has not been revealed, but both Obama and Fetterman are set to appear. Pennsylvanians who’d like to attend the event...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Jill Biden in Pittsburgh encourages get-out-the-vote ahead of midterms

PITTSBURGH — First Lady Jill Biden spent the evening in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The first lady’s visit was a part of the American Federation of Teachers' get-out-the-vote bus tour. She spoke at the rally inside the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers headquarters in the city's South Side Flats neighborhood.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Light Up Night: Pittsburgh's holiday celebration set for Nov. 19

PITTSBURGH — Highmark Light Up Night, the annual holiday celebration in downtown Pittsburgh, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Video above: See the 2021 Light Up Night festivities in Pittsburgh) Free musical performances and a Zambelli fireworks display will be among the highlights of this year's event, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Police: Two people charged in North Side triple homicide

PITTSBURGH — Two people are facing homicide charges in connection to theshooting in Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood last month. Watch the news conference with Pittsburgh police and Mayor Ed Gainey in the video player above. The shooting killed three people, including two innocent bystanders who were waiting at the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Doctor charged in death of fellow doctor in Pine Township crash

PITTSBURGH — A medical professor is being charged Wednesday with the death of a fellow physician following a Pine Township car crash over the summer. Joseph Henry Yanta, 38, of Pittsburgh, is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, speeding and related counts connected to the Jul. 16 crash. The crash killed Douglas David Rockacy, 47, of Wexford.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy