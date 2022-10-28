NC State defeats Virginia Tech in college football action
By Ethan Hyman
The News & Observer
6 days ago
The No. 24 N.C. State Wolfpack defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 22-21 Thursday night, Oct. 27, 2022 in Raleigh.
The Pack started quarterback Jack Chambers, but MJ Morris took over the duties in the second half. Virginia Tech jumped out to a quick lead in the third quarter, but State rallied late in the third and into the fourth quarter, scoring 19 unanswered points.
Can Roy Williams outdo The N&O staff? This week’s games: NC State-Wake Forest, UNC-Virginia, Duke-Boston College, NC Central-Howard, App State-Coastal Carolina, Clemson-Notre Dame, Georgia-Tennessee. Who do you think wins each matchup?
Just five minutes into the Pack’s exhibition game against Lees-McRae, it seemed NC State stuff would follow the program into a new basketball season. It did not. The Wolfpack beat Lees-McRae 107-59 at PNC Arena on Wednesday.
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
It’s been more than 22 years since a true freshman started at quarterback for the Pack. Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, that streak will come to an end. MJ Morris will start at QB for NC State as it hosts Wake Forest.
The Tar Heels are looking to extend their longest winning streak in Mack Brown’s second tenure to five games. “Special players make special seasons, and these guys, they’re just clicking,” said Brown, who’s never won at Virginia.
After Wake Forest’s stunning loss to Louisville, and with the emergence of NC State freshman quarterback MJ Morris, Saturday’s ACC Atlantic Division showdown could feature fireworks. The Demon Deacons opened as a 3-point favorite.
“He will always be my hero for saving my life,” the Duke defensive tackle’s father said. Ja’Mion Franklin donated stem cells that helped push his dad’s acute myeloid leukemia into remission. His mom is now battling breast cancer.
Duke, which hosts Fayetteville State tonight in an exhibition game, hit 2 of 17 3-pointers during a recent scrimmage at Houston. “We got open looks,” Tyrese Proctor said. “They just weren’t falling. Everyone’s just trusting the shooters.”
NC State, led by freshman QB MJ Morris, scored 19 unanswered points after falling behind 21-3 with 4:02 left in the third quarter. Here’s a closer look at how the Pack rallied for its second consecutive comeback win at Carter-Finley.
Even though ESPN’s FPI and the Sagarin ratings still have UNC behind Syracuse, FSU and Louisville, there’s nothing those teams can do about it. They’re fighting for second place while the Tar Heels are in an express lane to Charlotte.
“College football always delivers right? It always delivers, from big wins to upsets to everything else,” said NC State’s Corrigan, who this week begins his role as chairman of the CFP committee, “so I’m excited about going in there.”
UNC proved it is not the same team it was a month ago. The Tar Heels endured physical play from the Panthers and twice rallied back from 10-point deficits en route to a 42-24 win Saturday to stay unbeaten in ACC play.
Five ACC teams remain ranked in the latest AP Poll. UNC (No. 17) and NC State (No. 21) moved up after their wins, and Wake Forest fell to No. 20 after its loss at Louisville. Clemson, which is coming off a bye week, is still No. 5.
On ACC Now: With a new-look roster built through the transfer portal, NC State’s Kevin Keatts discusses his team’s chemistry. Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes talks about the success his team had last season after using the portal to rebuild.
