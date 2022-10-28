ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

NC State defeats Virginia Tech in college football action

By Ethan Hyman
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 6 days ago

The No. 24 N.C. State Wolfpack defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 22-21 Thursday night, Oct. 27, 2022 in Raleigh.

The Pack started quarterback Jack Chambers, but MJ Morris took over the duties in the second half. Virginia Tech jumped out to a quick lead in the third quarter, but State rallied late in the third and into the fourth quarter, scoring 19 unanswered points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tav5j_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) celebrates with fans after N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmNre_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) heads to the end zone while scoring on a 18-yard touchdown reception during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zY9jc_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) sacks Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGRat_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. (82) pulls in a long reception as Virginia Tech defensive back Mansoor Delane (23) defends during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ld1bq_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (3) tries to break free from Virginia Tech defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (45) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAGIy_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren heads onto the field with the team before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OIW5z_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) celebrates with Trent Pennix (6) after Pennix scored on a 7-yard touchdown reception during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8EpC_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State wide receiver Darryl Jones (11) looks to gain yards after making a reception as Virginia Tech defensive back Armani Chatman (9) tries to tackle him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CM8Bp_0ipU30DT00
The Wolfpack football team locks arms during an ACC unity moment before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9Rdc_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State linebacker Drake Thomas (32) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Payton Wilson (11) celebrates with Thomas. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpAnR_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State running back Demarcus Jones II (28) breaks free from a Virginia Tech defender during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvRgo_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) heads to the locker room after N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Azfbe_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (3) gains yards during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXYBD_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) throws as Virginia Tech defensive lineman Mario Kendricks (22) pressures him during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOVCp_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead his team out onto the field before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHbMr_0ipU30DT00
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCBbm_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State quarterback Jack Chambers (14) dives for yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134J35_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State quarterback MJ Morris (16) tries to stiff-arm Virginia Tech defensive lineman TyJuan Garbutt (45) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lh5BZ_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells (6) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebQyo_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren cheers on the team at the start of the fourth quarter during N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dt5GL_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State athletics director Boo Corrigan talks with quarterback MJ Morris (16) after N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDVOX_0ipU30DT00
Fans look up at the scoreboard after Virginia Tech scored during the second half of N.C. State’s 22-21 victory over Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMGrD_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks the sideline during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VnaR6_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (5) gets ready to head out onto the field to warmup before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1E5c_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck talks with quarterbacks MJ Morris (16) and Jack Chambers (14) as they warm up before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mue0F_0ipU30DT00
Wolfpack fans try to catch a t-shirt thrown by head coach Dave Doeren before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrFj7_0ipU30DT00
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks out onto the field to thank the fans before N.C. State’s game against Virginia Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
15K+
Followers
567
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy