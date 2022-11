ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity football team received the No. 7 seed in the IHSA Class 4A Playoffs. Rochelle (8-2, 4-1 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) will face the No. 15 seed Johnsburg (6-4, 2-3 Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River Blue) in the second round. The game will be played on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Johnsburg High School.

