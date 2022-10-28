ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antisemitic messaging on social media spreading

For many Jewish Americans, the hate-filled message outside of the Florida and Georgia football game and the Kanye West tweets are flashing warning signs that antisemitism is spreading. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on how many people are responding to the hate against the Jewish community.Oct. 31, 2022.
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk wants Twitter users to pay for their blue checks. What could possibly go wrong?

Less than a week after Elon Musk finally gave in and paid full price for Twitter, his attempts to remake the platform are already descending into an entirely predictable clown show. Watching him begin to reshape content moderation and launch a poorly considered monetization scheme would be entertaining if their potential effects weren’t so dire, with consequences for Twitter’s employees and users, and potentially the broader society.
Ye suspended from Instagram again after targeting Jewish people in post

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, said late Sunday that he was suspended from Instagram for 30 days. Ye posted a screenshot of an Instagram notification about the suspension on Parler, the conservative “free speech” social media platform, which recently announced Ye would acquire it. A...
