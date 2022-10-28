Read full article on original website
Antisemitic messaging on social media spreading
For many Jewish Americans, the hate-filled message outside of the Florida and Georgia football game and the Kanye West tweets are flashing warning signs that antisemitism is spreading. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on how many people are responding to the hate against the Jewish community.Oct. 31, 2022.
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Elon Musk wants Twitter users to pay for their blue checks. What could possibly go wrong?
Less than a week after Elon Musk finally gave in and paid full price for Twitter, his attempts to remake the platform are already descending into an entirely predictable clown show. Watching him begin to reshape content moderation and launch a poorly considered monetization scheme would be entertaining if their potential effects weren’t so dire, with consequences for Twitter’s employees and users, and potentially the broader society.
Ye suspended from Instagram again after targeting Jewish people in post
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, said late Sunday that he was suspended from Instagram for 30 days. Ye posted a screenshot of an Instagram notification about the suspension on Parler, the conservative “free speech” social media platform, which recently announced Ye would acquire it. A...
Sick panda creates rare chance for cooperation between Taiwan and China
Taiwan has welcomed a pair of experts from China to help with Taipei Zoo’s giant panda Tuan Tuan, which is suspected to have a malignant brain tumor.Nov. 2, 2022.
Elon Musk suggests banned people won’t be allowed back on Twitter for weeks
New Twitter leader Elon Musk suggested that people “de-platformed” will not be allowed back for at least weeks, appearing to rule out the return of figures like former President Donald Trump before the midterm elections. Musk tweeted about the process in response to a post from Twitter's head...
