Nearly every top Twitter exec is gone days after Musk takeover

Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer who's been with the company for more than four years, is leaving the company, following a string of senior Twitter executives that exited shortly after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. The big picture: Nearly every major C-suite executive is out at Twitter. The company's former...
Instagram paying ATTN: to create content ahead of the midterms

Instagram is funding a new slate of content from ATTN:, the millennial-focused digital media company, that's designed to combat Spanish-language misinformation ahead of the midterms, the companies told Axios. Why it matters: Instagram has historically opted not to pay publishers for their content, but it has paid ATTN: in the...
Elon Musk could move Twitter to Austin

Master-of-the universe, Austin couch-surfer and geopolitics dabbler Elon Musk now owns Twitter — leading us to speculate about whether he might move the social media company to Austin. Why it matters: Austin may soon find itself at the center of global conversations about how Big Tech should govern speech.
AUSTIN, TX
