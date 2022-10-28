ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

Certified Community Behavioral Health Center in Lewiston set to open Spring 2023

Lewiston will soon be the location of the CHAS Behavioral Health Center, according to CHAS Health. The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) will be a specially-designated clinic that provides a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services. Scheduled to open in Spring 2023, the CHAS Behavioral Health...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Julie Fry: (R) Candidate for Latah Co. Clerk

"Instead of always sitting back and being the one to complain about how things are done, what I wanted to do is I wanted to step into the arena," Republican candidate for Latah County Clerk Julie Fry said. In speaking with latah county residents while on the campaign trail, Fry...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Drew Hyer: (R) Incumbent Garfield Co. Sheriff

Before getting into any specifics, Garfield County Sheriff Incumbent, Drew Hyer, wants residents of Garfield County to know that their best interest is his priority. "My goal is to make this place a better place to live, work, and to raise a family. And with that, we need to have service to our community. Be involved in our community," Sheriff Hyer said.
GARFIELD COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

Crash in Stites reveals teen runaway, stolen car

On October 29, 2022, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Officials said one of the people involved in the crash was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Vandals WBB Hit the Road for Non Conference Schedule

MOSCOW, ID- The Idaho Vandals women's basketball team returns seven players, including two time all big sky first team selection Beyonce Bea and fifth year forward Tiana Johnson. Bea finished last season with an average of a little over 15 points and 8 rebounds per game and was voted unanimous...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

City of Pullman adds 3rd fully electric bus to fleet

The City of Pullman now has three 35-foot fully electric GILLIG coach busses operating in Pullman. This is the third since July 2021. Once its road-ready, about 40% of the fleet will consist of either fully electric or hybrid-electric buses, officials said in a press release on Monday. According to...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy