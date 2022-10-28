Read full article on original website
Related
KLEWTV
Certified Community Behavioral Health Center in Lewiston set to open Spring 2023
Lewiston will soon be the location of the CHAS Behavioral Health Center, according to CHAS Health. The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) will be a specially-designated clinic that provides a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services. Scheduled to open in Spring 2023, the CHAS Behavioral Health...
KLEWTV
Julie Fry: (R) Candidate for Latah Co. Clerk
"Instead of always sitting back and being the one to complain about how things are done, what I wanted to do is I wanted to step into the arena," Republican candidate for Latah County Clerk Julie Fry said. In speaking with latah county residents while on the campaign trail, Fry...
KLEWTV
Drew Hyer: (R) Incumbent Garfield Co. Sheriff
Before getting into any specifics, Garfield County Sheriff Incumbent, Drew Hyer, wants residents of Garfield County to know that their best interest is his priority. "My goal is to make this place a better place to live, work, and to raise a family. And with that, we need to have service to our community. Be involved in our community," Sheriff Hyer said.
KLEWTV
Assault charges filed against Asotin County deputy for alleged use of force
Asotin County Deputy Mike Babino has been moved to unpaid leave until an assault case against him is adjudicated, according to Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand. Babino had previously been on paid administrative leave when allegations of on-duty use of force came to light stemming from a June 2022 DUI arrest.
KLEWTV
Crash in Stites reveals teen runaway, stolen car
On October 29, 2022, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Officials said one of the people involved in the crash was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from...
KLEWTV
Vandals WBB Hit the Road for Non Conference Schedule
MOSCOW, ID- The Idaho Vandals women's basketball team returns seven players, including two time all big sky first team selection Beyonce Bea and fifth year forward Tiana Johnson. Bea finished last season with an average of a little over 15 points and 8 rebounds per game and was voted unanimous...
KLEWTV
City of Pullman adds 3rd fully electric bus to fleet
The City of Pullman now has three 35-foot fully electric GILLIG coach busses operating in Pullman. This is the third since July 2021. Once its road-ready, about 40% of the fleet will consist of either fully electric or hybrid-electric buses, officials said in a press release on Monday. According to...
