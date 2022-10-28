Before getting into any specifics, Garfield County Sheriff Incumbent, Drew Hyer, wants residents of Garfield County to know that their best interest is his priority. "My goal is to make this place a better place to live, work, and to raise a family. And with that, we need to have service to our community. Be involved in our community," Sheriff Hyer said.

GARFIELD COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO