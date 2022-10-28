Read full article on original website
Bitget launches “Bitget Insights” to enhance social trading initiatives
Bitget’s new social feature allows users to learn from credible traders and share trading strategies. October 31, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature “Bitget Insights’‘. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget’s crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.
Finding New Ways To Stake: Oryen Network, Nexo, And Mina Protocol
As the staking and governance industry rapidly expands, investors have more opportunities than ever to get involved. We’ll look at three projects innovating in the staking space: Oryen Network, Nexo, and Mina Protocol. Each of these projects has its unique approach to staking and governance, so investors should carefully examine their offerings before deciding. With so many exciting projects in the staking arena, it’s sure to be an exciting year for this burgeoning industry!
What Should You Know Before Buying Solana, Chiliz, and Big Eyes Coin?
The cryptocurrency market is broad and filled with numerous digital assets. As a result, some bad projects have managed to hide among the good ones. That’s why information is an essential part of being in the crypto space. Before you buy any cryptocurrency, you’ll need to learn everything you can about it. But you won’t find this type of information lying around.
BIB Meta Now allows Users to own Superstar NFTs
The excitement around the NFT ecosystem is constantly winding down because the volume in most NFT marketplaces has dropped by more than 90%, mainly because most people have focused on selling digital artwork. Still, other use cases like NFT ticketing and gaming have been ignored. BIB Meta is a company exploring other use cases of NFT through sport.
