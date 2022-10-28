ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Permian student sentenced for bringing gun to school

Oct. 31—A 15-year-old Permian High School student will be spending nine months in a secured facility and considerable time on probation after he was adjudicated for unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited space and evading arrest. Although Judge Brooke Hendricks ordered the teenager to be placed on probation...

