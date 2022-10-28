Read full article on original website
Related
Police: As many as 14 shot in Chicago drive-by Halloween night
As many as 14 people were shot, including children, during a drive-by shooting in the city of Chicago on Halloween night, authorities said.
YAHOO!
Permian student sentenced for bringing gun to school
Oct. 31—A 15-year-old Permian High School student will be spending nine months in a secured facility and considerable time on probation after he was adjudicated for unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited space and evading arrest. Although Judge Brooke Hendricks ordered the teenager to be placed on probation...
Comments / 0