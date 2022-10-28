Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" instead of "gleaming."He continued correctly with: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of "O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?" he backtracked to "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last" before again singing "streaming" instead of "gleaming."Burton then picked up correctly with "And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air" and finished uneventfully.Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
ETOnline.com
Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game
Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
Here's why Phillies star Bryce Harper turned down $45 million a year from Dodgers
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
'I don't like to jinx myself': Astros wives say they won't do this if their husband loses a big game
Anyone else superstitious heading into Game 3 of the World Series? Let's do whatever we did for Game 2 again tonight. Some of the players' wives told us about some of their own rituals.
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
KHOU
Former Astros GM Ed Wade talks about bringing
Ed Wade was the Astros GM who brought Jose Altuve to Houston. He talked about it to KHOU 11's Matt Musil.
KHOU
Astros vs. Phillies: Houston looks to even up World Series in Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Astros head into Game 4 of the World Series hoping to even things out after dropping Game 3 to the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-0 Wednesday night. Philadelphia leads the series 2-1. A Houston win in Game 4 would ensure that the Astros would have the chance to win the series back home at Minute Maid Park.
Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
Martin Tailors is a family-owned company that has been serving the Houston area since 1957, and ABC13 met with them ahead of Game 2 of the World Series
KHOU
Phillies hammer McCullers, top Astros, 7-0, in World Series Game 3
HOUSTON — Bryce Harper hammered his sixth postseason home run, whispered an assist to Alec Bohm before his solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies tied a World Series record with five homers to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead. Brandon Marsh also...
KHOU
Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth break down a 7-0 Astros loss in Game 3
Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth are talking about tonight's 7-0 Astros loss. Starter Lance McCullers gave up five home runs in the loss.
'You can do anything!' | Lizzo shoutouts the Elsik High School band at Houston concert
HOUSTON — There is a whole lot of buzz about Lizzo’s hometown show here in Houston Wednesday night. There were some very special guests were in the Toyota Center crowd. Lizzo attended Elsik High School in Alief, and the Mighty Ram Band was in the house!. The band...
KHOU
Two rival Astros, Phillies fans banded together to get to World Series Game 1 on time
HOUSTON — Sports rivalries can get nasty but also develop great bonds. Two complete strangers and rival Astros and Phillies fans banded together, racing across the country to make the World Series Game 1 – just in the nick of time. An Astros fan and a Phillies fan...
Phillies Star’s Wife Buys Another 100 Beers for Fans
Jayme Hoskins already had bought 50 beers for fans at Tuesday’s 7–0 Philadelphia win.
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0