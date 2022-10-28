WIMBLEDON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Day 3 of the Dristrict 5 tournament saw the higher seed s win there games and the championship game go to five sets. Recap: Carrington got off to a quick start in the match jumping out to a large lead in both of the opening sets. Ellendale would battle back in the 3rd set but was unable to overcome Carrington in the end. Carrington would punch their ticket to the Region 3 tournament as the 3rd seed from the District.

WIMBLEDON, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO