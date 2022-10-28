Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Ruth Engelstad
Ruth Engelstad, age 96, of Carrington, ND, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Golden Acres Manor, Carrington. Her Visitation will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 1:00PM-7:00PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00PM. all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
Grant Leslie Gleich
Grant Leslie Gleich, 53, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday evening, October 26, 2022 at Jamestown Regional Medical Center due to multiple health complications. Grant was born April 21, 1969 in Richardton, ND, the son of Anton and Magdalena (Burger) Gleich. He married Judie Smith and they made their home in Jamestown for some time.
University of Jamestown Theatre Presents “Big Fish”
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown Theatre Department presents their production of the musical “Big Fish” Nov. 3, 4, and 5. Mike McIntyre is the director of the theatre department. Based on a book by John August, the musical follows the film adaptation done by...
Barnes County Extension Agent Receives National Recognition
MADISON, WI (NDSU Extension) – Six North Dakota State University Extension personnel were honored for their work during the recent National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference in Madison, Wisconsin. The awards and the recipients were:. Achievement of Service (recognizes recipients for providing 4-H programming for more...
Jimmies Fall in Series Finale with Midland
The University of Jamestown women’s hockey team trailed Midland (Neb.) University by just one goal going into the third period, but the Warriors scored three times in the final 20 minutes as the Jimmies lost 6-2 Sunday afternoon at Wilson Arena. Callie Maguire and Kamryn Hayhurst had first period...
Jimmies Struggle in Second Half in Loss at Dordt
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The Dordt University Defenders outscored the University of Jamestown football team 17-0 in the third quarter on the way to a 44-24 victory Saturday afternoon. Jamestown led 10-7 after the first quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by Cade Torgerson (SR/Billings, Mont.) and a 37-yard...
Exit 257 Survey Complete, Results To Be Analyzed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Over the summer, rehabilitation work took place on I-94 Exit 257 just west of Jamestown. Michael Johnson is the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Urban Engineer. During that time, the exit was temporarily closed off for most of the summer until mid-September. Johnson says...
Jimmies Win Second Straight GPAC Title, Earn Return Trip to Nationals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s soccer team clinched its second straight GPAC conference title Saturday after a 1-1 draw against Briar Cliff University. UJ needed either a win or tie against the Chargers to claim the regular-season GPAC title and the number-one seed in...
Day 3 District 5 Tourney Results: LaMoure Wins Championship
WIMBLEDON, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Day 3 of the Dristrict 5 tournament saw the higher seed s win there games and the championship game go to five sets. Recap: Carrington got off to a quick start in the match jumping out to a large lead in both of the opening sets. Ellendale would battle back in the 3rd set but was unable to overcome Carrington in the end. Carrington would punch their ticket to the Region 3 tournament as the 3rd seed from the District.
