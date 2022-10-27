ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

North Texas Boasts Five Cities Best for Remote Working

The most popular city for remote working in 2023 can be found right here in North Texas, according to LawnStarter. The online marketplace for lawn maintenance and outdoor home services ranked the top 200 largest U.S. cities for best and worst places for the untethered, work-from-home crowd. Plano earned the top spot on the list of “2023’s Best Cities for Remote Workers.”
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Get to Know Baylor Scott & White Medical Center’s New President Kyle Armstrong

Kyle Armstrong arrived at Baylor University Medical Center in the moment before healthcare would change forever. He was president of Baylor Scott & White-McKinney, a smaller facility with a family feel, when he arrived as chief operating officer at BUMC in January 2020. His entire world would be turned upside down in the months to come.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

One person found dead inside burning Plano house, officials say

PLANO, Texas — One person died in a Plano house fire early Monday, officials confirmed. The fire happened at a home in the 7900 block of Simpkins Place, near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. The fire department Battalion Chief said multiple neighbors called at about 5 a.m. Firefighters saw...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
klif.com

Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth

A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Doctors urge North Texans to get flu shots as cases surge especially among kids

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you haven't gotten your annual flu shot yet, doctors say you should. The latest Texas Flu Report shows more October tests are turning out to be positive than in any of the last three years.  At Texas Star Pharmacy in Plano, pharmacist Josh Keller says he's seen a steady stream of people coming in for the flu shot. "It's almost like muscle memory for people to come in October into November before Thanksgiving to get their flu vaccine," he said. Xaviera McNealy gets hers every year. "When it comes down to your health and your family's health, I feel...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings

As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
DALLAS, TX

