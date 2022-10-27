Read full article on original website
Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed. In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.
North Texas man reportedly shoots wife, turns gun on himself
The man's death ruled a suicide.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Boasts Five Cities Best for Remote Working
The most popular city for remote working in 2023 can be found right here in North Texas, according to LawnStarter. The online marketplace for lawn maintenance and outdoor home services ranked the top 200 largest U.S. cities for best and worst places for the untethered, work-from-home crowd. Plano earned the top spot on the list of “2023’s Best Cities for Remote Workers.”
KRLD North Texas Traffic Alert: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
From Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth to Mesquite, North Texas highways will be impacted by road work this week. Here’s a look at what roads to avoid from Monday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 6.
Tulsa homicide suspect found in Fort Worth, awaiting extradition
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody in Fort Worth, connected to a homicide in Tulsa. The victim was found shot to death near Boston and I-244 on Oct. 27. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the head. On Oct. 28, the victim’s...
dmagazine.com
Get to Know Baylor Scott & White Medical Center’s New President Kyle Armstrong
Kyle Armstrong arrived at Baylor University Medical Center in the moment before healthcare would change forever. He was president of Baylor Scott & White-McKinney, a smaller facility with a family feel, when he arrived as chief operating officer at BUMC in January 2020. His entire world would be turned upside down in the months to come.
fortworthreport.org
MADE IN TARRANT: Family-owned business offers safety training, employs firefighters, nurses and veterans
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Former Arlington firefighter Brent Bousquet and his aunt Janet Edwards, a registered nurse at JPS, launched this CPR, AED (defibrillator) and first aid training company together. When?...
Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
One person found dead inside burning Plano house, officials say
PLANO, Texas — One person died in a Plano house fire early Monday, officials confirmed. The fire happened at a home in the 7900 block of Simpkins Place, near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. The fire department Battalion Chief said multiple neighbors called at about 5 a.m. Firefighters saw...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shoe store owner's numerous security measures confound burglars
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth store owner released surveillance video of three masked burglars grabbing, throwing and bagging up boxes of high end Nikes, Yeezys and other expensive sneakers. Or at least that is what they thought. Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection, says when he opened...
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
KIII TV3
Know your rights as a patient in Texas: 3 questions to ask your surgical team
DALLAS — The storyline involving Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz may lead to questions about your rights as a patient. The Dallas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags. In a jailhouse interview with WFAA, Ortiz denied the allegations. Here are three questions you can ask to check the background...
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
klif.com
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth
A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
Doctors urge North Texans to get flu shots as cases surge especially among kids
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you haven't gotten your annual flu shot yet, doctors say you should. The latest Texas Flu Report shows more October tests are turning out to be positive than in any of the last three years. At Texas Star Pharmacy in Plano, pharmacist Josh Keller says he's seen a steady stream of people coming in for the flu shot. "It's almost like muscle memory for people to come in October into November before Thanksgiving to get their flu vaccine," he said. Xaviera McNealy gets hers every year. "When it comes down to your health and your family's health, I feel...
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings
As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
WFAA
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
