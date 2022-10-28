Are these the best tweets of all time?

Twitter could be on the cusp of big changes

Elon Musk has reportedly taken over Twitter, and some of its regular users worry that a new billionaire owner could spell the beginning of the end of the site as we know it.

In preparation for the potential vibe shift, and a callout from journalist Ben Collins, Twitter users have been posting some of their favourite ever tweets and “kissing them goodbye”. Here is a selection:

I didn’t know Kanye was Italian

A cat churning butter

Jail for mother

me, lightly touching miette with the side of my foot: miette move out of the way please so I don’t trip on you miette, her eyes enormous: you KICK miette? you kick her body like the football? oh! oh! jail for mother! jail for mother for One Thousand Years!!!! — Patricia Lockwood (@TriciaLockwood) March 19, 2019

Caroline

The sum total of all human knowledge

Four eels

Halloween

Jolene

Sowing vs reaping

Ed Balls

In 2006

Flimsy Steve

There was also a lot of love for some classic threads.

Got my days wrong

The rice thread

Two bowls

Christmas, from an anthropological perspective

Growing up, my Muslim family never celebrated Christmas. This year I am not going home, because pandemic, so my roommates are teaching me how to have my first proper Christmas. I am approaching this with anthropological precision. Here are a few observations. pic.twitter.com/1WARv5nax4 — Mohammad Hussain (@MohammadHussain) December 19, 2020

