southwestregionalpublishing.com
A look at the statewide races as election enters its final week
SPRINGFIELD – In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to...
Newcomers square off in Illinois 21st House race
For the first time in more than a decade, voters in the 21st Illinois House District (formerly the 23rd District) will be sending a new state representative to the General Assembly in Springfield. Longtime lawmaker Michael Zalewski was defeated in the Democratic primary by Abdelnasser Rashid who is taking on...
Nazareth’s Milano named IHSA baseball coach of the year
Nazareth Academy Head Baseball Coach Lee Milano has been selected by the administrative staff at the Illinois High School Association to receive the 2021-2022 Baseball Coach of the Year Award. IHSA said his selection to receive this prestigious honor was based upon the positive work he has done with the...
