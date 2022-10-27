Read full article on original website
CAPITOL RECAP: Early voting expands in campaign’s final stretch
SPRINGFIELD – Early voting hours and locations greatly expanded across the state this week as the campaign season entered its final two-week stretch. Polling places opened across the city of Chicago as well. Information on early voting for each local election authority can be found on the Illinois State Board of Elections website here, or by visiting elections.il.gov.
Getting closer to the ‘right track’
When Emerson College unveiled its latest Illinois poll last week, its press release included three “Key Takeaways.” At the very top of its list was this: “Fifty-two percent (52%) majority of voters think things in Illinois are on the wrong track, while 48% think things are headed in the right direction.”
Brookfield Zoo sends thousands of endangered Crested Toad Tadpoles to Puerto Rico
In an effort to help increase the wild population of the Puerto Rican crested toad, last week, the Chicago Zoological Society sent just over 8,200 tadpoles that hatched at Brookfield Zoo to be released to the wild in Puerto Rico. The species, which is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, is the only toad native to Puerto Rico.
Nazareth’s Milano named IHSA baseball coach of the year
Nazareth Academy Head Baseball Coach Lee Milano has been selected by the administrative staff at the Illinois High School Association to receive the 2021-2022 Baseball Coach of the Year Award. IHSA said his selection to receive this prestigious honor was based upon the positive work he has done with the...
Boys Soccer Playoffs: Mount Carmel holds off Washington for sectional title
Mount Carmel survived an upset bid from Kankakee in a Class 2A Brother Rice Sectional semifinal, prevailing 4-3 in overtime. But the poor defensive effort was a wake-up call for a Caravan team that has prided itself on shutting teams down all year. “That was way too many goals,” Mount...
