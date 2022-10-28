ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Local children to receive help thanks to United Way fundraiser

By Ashley Zukokas
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 6 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the United Way of the Wabash Valley was given a check worth $2,500.

It came from our parent company Nexstar Media Group. The money was given on behalf of Lucas and Christian. The two young men who helped the ISU football players to safety after a tragic car crash.

The check presentation was part of the Power of the Purse event held at the Terre Haute Convention Center.

Abby Desboro Co-Executive Director of the United Way explained how this money will help.

“The kids are our future and we really need to make sure they’re prepared for that future. And that we as a community really support that because that’s what’s gonna take us to the next level,” Desboro said. “Having those kids prepared to learn and then that sets them up for lifelong success.”

The event also included samples from local restaurants, purse raffles, and a live purse auction.

