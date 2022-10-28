Read full article on original website
'The numbers are down,' Bexar County elections staff says about early voting turnout
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The turnout of early voters in Bexar County so far is down by about 13% from the last midterm election, a development that has surprised local officials given that voter registration is up in 2022. In an updated provided Wednesday morning as the early-voting window...
COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations down nearly 80% since August 1 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Even with the arrival of colder weather, October didn't live up to its frightful reputation when it comes to a waning coronavirus pandemic. Bexar County saw a daily average of just 121 new COVID-19 cases over the course of the month, down from 414 in September. It marks the third straight month of lowering case counts following July's moderate virus surge, which could end up being the last endured in the San Antonio area.
Argument about drinking leads to stabbing, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was stabbed Wednesday morning following an argument about whether to continue drinking or not, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Poplar for a reported stabbing. Police said the victim had multiple cuts all over his body as well as having been stabbed in the chest.
San Antonio finalizes mass selection of contractors who will take on 2022 bond projects
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is taking on 183 projects in its 2022 bond package, and planning to focus most of the $1.2 billion worth of projects on infrastructure improvements including streets and sidewalks, parks, drainage, public safety facilities, and housing. On Tuesday the San Antonio City Council discussed...
'Run to Remember' honors Bexar County's fallen first responders
SAN ANTONIO — First responders sacrifice a lot in the name of public safety, and they sometimes pay the ultimate price. So far this year, Texas has experienced more law enforcement deaths than any other state. It accounts for nearly a quarter of officer fatalities in the United States, according to a report by Officer Down Memorial.
Loop 410/I-10 ramp remains shut down after officers respond to northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A major northwest-San Antonio highway interchange remains temporarily shut down as of 11:30 p.m. after authorities responded to the area for an emergency Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. SAPD said the closed ramp is located on eastbound I-10 heading to westbound Loop...
Volunteers needed for Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO — The largest Thanksgiving dinner event in the country is looking for volunteers. Registration opens Wednesday for people looking to hlep out with the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner. The annual tradition returns to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Thanksgiving day. More than 50,000 people are...
Know before you go: Wurstfest happening in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The above video was published in November 2021. One of New Braunfel's biggest events is around the corner: Wurstfest. The 10-day festival celebrates the history and heritage of German culture in the Lone Star State, while raising money for community projects and local nonprofits. It's also known as the go-to event for food and drinks, especially the coveted sausage-on-a-stick.
Inmate dies after 'medical episode' in cell unit, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 65-year-old inmate is dead after what the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says resulted from a "medical episode." Around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, a unit deputy found the man unresponsive in his cell. University Health staff responded and attempted lifesaving measures. But, the man died.
Construction worker fallis into 20-foot trench in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he fell into a 20-foot trench at a construction site, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The incident happened Wednesday morning on the city's north side in the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard. Authorities said the man, who was...
San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families
SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting. The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8. San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has...
Vigil for Erik Cantu held Tuesday as San Antonio teen's recovery continues
SAN ANTONIO — Near the spot where a 17-year-old was shot by a former San Antonio Police Department officer, the calls for justice only got louder Tuesday. A vigil for Erik Cantu was held nearly a month to the day since the incident, at the McDonald’s off Blanco Road and West Avenue.
Salazar describes 'cause for concern' after officials search for vehicle involved in shooting of two teens
SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is searching for suspects following a Tuesday-afternoon shooting that left two teens hurt on the northeast side, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies initially responded to the area along the 8200 block of FM 78 near Converse around 1:45 p.m., where Salazar said two teens ages 15 and 18 were fighting while a crowd watched from the sidewalk.
San Antonio police release surveillance video as they search for murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released a video on Facebook, asking for the community's help in identifying a murder suspect. Police said on Oct. 14, San Ramon Soto was sitting in the parking lot in the 1600 block of North Flores when he was shot by the suspect seen in the video.
Neighbors met with city leader's to decide how to invest money
SAN ANTONIO — Now that voters have approved a record setting bond package, it's time to decide exactly how to invest the money. At Cassiano Park in the heart of the west side, neighbors got together to brainstorm with city leaders about what they want to see in their new and improved park.
Free photos with Santa returns to Bass Pro Shops
SAN ANTONIO — It is that time of year again when children visit Santa to tell him their hopes and dreams for Christmas morning. Bass Pro Shops is once again bringing back its tradition of offering a free visit with Santa along with a free printed 4X6 photo. The...
'My love is public education': Retiring NISD superintendent looks to future of working in public education
SAN ANTONIO — Northside ISD Superintendent Brian Woods plans on following his passion for education elsewhere following the end of his tenure next summer as superintendent of Texas's fourth-largest school district. Woods will have served 11 years as superintendent once he officially departs his position in June of 2023.
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
Owner of San Antonio's Starline Costumes is retiring
SAN ANTONIO — Starline Costumes will continue on. Jacob Dell is taking over the 50-year-old company, located on Bandera Road, in mid November. Dell is the owner of fireworks company Magic in the Sky and a professor at UTSA. Starline will be an extension of his business, which supplies...
