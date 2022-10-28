ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

COVID Tracker: Hospitalizations down nearly 80% since August 1 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Even with the arrival of colder weather, October didn't live up to its frightful reputation when it comes to a waning coronavirus pandemic. Bexar County saw a daily average of just 121 new COVID-19 cases over the course of the month, down from 414 in September. It marks the third straight month of lowering case counts following July's moderate virus surge, which could end up being the last endured in the San Antonio area.
Know before you go: Wurstfest happening in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The above video was published in November 2021. One of New Braunfel's biggest events is around the corner: Wurstfest. The 10-day festival celebrates the history and heritage of German culture in the Lone Star State, while raising money for community projects and local nonprofits. It's also known as the go-to event for food and drinks, especially the coveted sausage-on-a-stick.
San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
Salazar describes 'cause for concern' after officials search for vehicle involved in shooting of two teens

SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is searching for suspects following a Tuesday-afternoon shooting that left two teens hurt on the northeast side, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies initially responded to the area along the 8200 block of FM 78 near Converse around 1:45 p.m., where Salazar said two teens ages 15 and 18 were fighting while a crowd watched from the sidewalk.
