Russell Westbrook drops $37 million on house across the street from LeBron James
Lakers star Russell Westbrook is making moves on and off the court to start the season, dropping $37 million on a mansion in Brentwood. It ranks as Brentwood’s priciest home sale so far this year. The point guard may have taken a real estate recommendation from LeBron James, who...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Celtics icon Paul Pierce drops Truth bomb on Ime Udoka stepping in for Steve Nash as new Nets HC
More than a few folks were taken by surprise by the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. As it turns out, however, Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce knew all along. The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to share his thoughts on these recent developments, saying...
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
Steve Nash surprisingly believes people should understand both perspectives after Kyrie Irving shared a controversial movie link on his Twitter account.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash
Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After He Claims The Nets Can Be The Best Team In The League
Ben Simmons claimed that the Nets could become the best team in the NBA this season after a 1-5 start and he got roasted by NBA fans for saying that.
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman
It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
Report: Brooklyn Nets ‘plan to hire’ Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash
The deal reportedly could be finalized in 24-48 hours. The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal could be finalized in 24-48 hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski....
Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are struggling to start the year
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James might need some time to develop before he can enter the league.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Steve Nash's Viral Tweet After Parting Ways With Brooklyn Nets
Steve Nash sent out a message on Twitter after parting ways with the Brooklyn Nets.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors
We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets’ bonkers decision to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash
Within a span of just a few hours, the Brooklyn Nets made two major changes. They fired head coach Steve Nash and then shortly after, it was reported the organization is finalizing a deal to hire Ime Udoka, who is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics for an improper relationship with an employee.
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
The Los Angeles Lakers finally won their first game of the season over the Denver Nuggets, led by LeBron James.
‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Detroit Pistons 128-114 on Sunday, weary legs, widespread early shooting struggles and their penchant for lackadaisical defense contributing to a second loss in as many days. Needless to say, going 0-2 against the lottery-bound Pistons and Charlotte Hornets isn’t exactly how the Warriors hoped to begin their first […] The post ‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
