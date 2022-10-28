ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash

Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IRVING, NY
ClutchPoints

‘What the f–k are you doing?’: Jayson Tatum hilariously reacts to Celtics player doing postgame interview as Batman

It’s that time of year, Halloween is in the air and the Boston Celtics are getting into the spirit. Following the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, Grant Williams decided to arrive at his press conference dressed as Batman. The decision sparked a hilarious reaction from teammate Jayson Tatum who was in disbelief at Williams’ decision.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors

We’re already heading into November, but Dwight Howard still remains to be a free agent. The eight-time All-Star already has a few teams in mind, which also happens to include the defending champs Golden State Warriors. In a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe in his Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard made a handful of compelling arguments […] The post Dwight Howard drops compelling come-get-me plea to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Detroit Pistons 128-114 on Sunday, weary legs, widespread early shooting struggles and their penchant for lackadaisical defense contributing to a second loss in as many days. Needless to say, going 0-2 against the lottery-bound Pistons and Charlotte Hornets isn’t exactly how the Warriors hoped to begin their first […] The post ‘They just call it different’: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole sound off on root cause of Warriors’ foul troubles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

