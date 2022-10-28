Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Have a Ton of Fun While Getting the #1 Holiday Chore Done!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Bruins Provide Update On David Krejci’s Status Following Injury
Boston Bruins fans have received an injury update on forward David Krejci, but it likely isn’t what they wanted to hear. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave the latest on Krejci following Boston’s practice on Monday. “Krejci is going to travel with us, he’s out (Tuesday) night, most...
Why Brad Marchand ‘Lucky’ After Undergoing Double Hip Surgery
Had Brad Marchand only undergone surgery on one of his hips in the offseason, the outlook of his NHL career would have been very different. The Boston Bruins winger had a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair in May that sidelined him for five months — a month ahead of schedule. Marchand decided to have the surgery over playing through it in order to play as long as possible, and he had the choice to get one or both hips done.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Completes Improbable Comeback, Win In OT
The Boston Bruins put together their best win yet, defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-5, to continue their tremendous start to the season at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. The Bruins improved to 9-1-0 on the season, while the Penguins fell to 4-5-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. If...
Watch Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Bury OT Winner To Beat Penguins
This will certainly qualify as the most thrilling win for the Boston Bruins on the young season. The Bruins erased a three-goal deficit to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, scoring twice in the third period before defenseman Hampus Lindholm put the finishing touches on a sensational comeback by burying the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Boston to a 6-5 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Suffers Leg Injury In Win Vs. Penguins
The Bruins have received strong goaltending during the early portion of this season, but that trend didn’t exactly continue Tuesday night and Boston lost one of its netminders to an injury as well. Jeremy Swayman, who came in for relief of starter Linus Ullmark midway through the second period,...
Five Takeaways From Bruins’ Thrilling OT Win Vs. Penguins
The Bruins put the NHL on notice Tuesday when they came back from a three-goal deficit to score four unanswered goals and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in overtime. Boston now has won six straight games and its latest victory came on what looked like was going to be the Bruins’ worst game of the season, but turned into a statement win.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Had Message For Linus Ullmark After Pulling Goalie
Linus Ullmark had a rough, weird and yet still somehow victorious Tuesday night in the Bruins’ 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins. Boston pulled the goalie after he allowed five goals to Pittsburgh and was on the hook for his first loss of the season after starting 6-0-0. But Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron and Ullmark was forced to go back between the pipes.
Could Celtics Trade Ime Udoka To Nets? Deal Reportedly ‘Unlikely’
The Boston Celtics can trade suspended head coach Ime Udoka to another NBA team in a pursuit of either draft picks or cash, given that he remains under contract. But that doesn’t mean the Celtics will do so. Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics on Sept. 22 due...
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams
During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
NBA Rumors: Nets Plan To Pry Ime Udoka Away From Celtics
The Nets’ decision to make a head coaching change appears to have given Ime Udoka a new lease on life in the NBA. Brooklyn and Steve Nash on Tuesday mutually agreed to part ways in wake of the team’s slow start to the 2022-23 season. Shortly thereafter, developing reports from top league insiders elevated suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka from a “strong frontrunner” to replace Nash to the probable next head coach of the Nets.
Nick Foligno Steps In To Do Celebratory Goalie Hug With Linus Ullmark
Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno was in a helping mood Tuesday night. With Jeremy Swayman knocked out of the game due to injury in the third period against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Linus Ullmark lost his goalie hug partner and seemed he wouldn’t be able to celebrate accordingly after the Bruins pulled off a wild comeback with a 6-5 overtime victory at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Blues Game Picks
Two teams expected to compete for playoff positions will collide tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the St. Louis Blues. Los Angeles Kings (+100) vs. St. Louis Blues (-120) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110) Neither the Blues nor the Kings have had much consistency, but that could change...
Bruins Recall Goalie Keith Kinkaid After Jeremy Swayman Injury
The Bruins made a roster move Wednesday on their off day. Boston announced it recalled Keith Kinkaid from Providence on an emergency basis after Jeremy Swayman was injured in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Tuesday’s 6-5 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There is no clarity on the...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to continue their hot streak when they begin a three-game road trip Tuesday night against the Penguins. Boston is riding a five-game win streak, while Pittsburgh has lost its last four. Brad Marchand will return to the lineup after having Friday’s win against the Columbus Blue Jackets...
Bruins Notes: Hampus Lindholm Has Star-Making Performance In Win
If it wasn’t clear before, the Boston Bruins appear to be pretty good. Boston completed an improbable comeback in the third period and overtime, scoring four-unanswered goals to steal a victory from the clutches of the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-5. While the effort was one the entire team can say...
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Logos For 2023 Winter Classic
In two months, the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. And with the seismic event comes special logos for each team to commemorate that day. The emblems the Bruins and Penguins will sport for the outdoor contest at the historic baseball stadium were revealed Tuesday and have a throwback feel to them. You can check out the Bruins’ logo here:
Jakub Lauko Scores First Career NHL Goal, Gives Bruins Early Lead
History was made at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night, with Boston Bruins rookie Jakub Lauko scoring his first career NHL goal. Skating in just his sixth-career game, Lauko got on the board by sniping a first-period tally by Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. The 22-year-old was set up by the surging Nick Foligno to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.
Celtics Will Potentially See Plenty Of Ime Udoka This Season With Nets
Even after suspending Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 campaign, it looks like the Boston Celtics will see the embattled head coach on the court this season after all. Reports surfaced Tuesday that Udoka is on the verge of taking over as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the organization and former head coach Steve Nash parted ways that same day. The Celtics seem so eager to put the Udoka scandal behind them that they don’t mind him leaving — and reportedly doing so without any compensation in return — to join a division rival.
Celtics Rumors: Joe Mazzulla ‘Interim’ Tag To Be Removed Within ‘Months’
The Boston Celtics reportedly will allow suspended head coach Ime Udoka to leave freely should the Brooklyn Nets want to hire him, and doing so would indicate the organization is focused on interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla, who has helped the Celtics to a 4-2 start six games into the...
NBA Rumors: Why Ime Udoka Was ‘Unlikely’ To Coach Celtics Again
The Celtics and Ime Udoka appear to be headed toward a separation that would allow the veteran NBA coach to take over at the helm in Brooklyn. But even if the Nets hadn’t parted ways with Steve Nash, Udoka likely still was finished in Boston. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0