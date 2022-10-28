Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot on Tuesday night on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue. That’s in a residential area.
WISH-TV
Woman dies after found shot in car at 40th Street, Emerson Avenue; IMPD says shooting was homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman found shot on Tuesday night in a car at an intersection on the city’s northeast side died later at a trauma center, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at the...
WISH-TV
3 semitractor-trailers reported stolen in past 2 months on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three semitractor-trailers were reported stolen in the past two months from lots on the far west side of Indianapolis, police say. The latest theft, on Thursday from a lot in the 8000 block of West 10th Street, was the latest theft reported in that area to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Man shot girlfriend, killed her brother during domestic dispute, docs allege
Two victims in a shooting last Friday on the city's northeast side are brother and sister and were both shot by the sister's boyfriend during a domestic dispute, a court document alleges.
WISH-TV
2 17-year-old boys arrested in connection to Bloomington stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to a Saturday stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, Bloomington Police Department tells News 8. Officers were called just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of North Dunn Street. Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two 17-year-olds from Bloomington have been detained after a house party on Saturday ended with one of the guests kicking in a door while wielding a knife and stabbing someone on the arm. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of N Dunn Street at approximately […]
WISH-TV
7-year-old boy dies after hit while trick-or-treating in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 7-year-old boy died after he was hit by a minivan while trick-or-treating Monday night in Crawfordsville, police said. At 7 p.m., police were called to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the 2000 block of Traction Road. That’s just east of Main Street/U.S. 36 and about 2.5 miles east of Wabash College.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Suspect arrested after shooting girlfriend and her brother
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in a Friday afternoon homicide where the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend’s brother, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. Raymond Gilder, 31, is under arrest for murder. Just before 3:30 p.m. Friday IMPD officers were...
wrtv.com
Body camera footage reveals confusion during Muncie active shooter scene
MUNCIE — The City of Muncie Police Department is currently reviewing an active shooter situation that happened on August 11 at the Baymont Inn. WRTV Investigates obtained body camera footage from Ball State University through a records request. The footage revealed confusion and frustration at the scene after a...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for 76-year-old woman missing from Darlington
DARLINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 76-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Cathy Weliever is missing from Darlington, which is 47 miles northwest of Indianapolis. She was believed to be in danger. She was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday....
WISH-TV
IMPD: June fatal shooting of 28-year-old man ruled a homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot in the summer has died and two months later due to complications with his gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight June 26, IMPD officers responded in the early morning of June 27 to the 1400 block of...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot on the city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot on the city’s northeast side of town Tuesday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to E.40th Street and N. Emerson Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located a...
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
WISH-TV
Bloomington PD seeks ‘person of interest’ in stabbing
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — As Bloomington police work to solve a stabbing near Indiana University’s campus, a photo has been released of a “person of interest” in the case. The Bloomington Police Department has asked for tips identifying the man in the photo above. Officers were...
WISH-TV
Cargo train hits, kills Portage man in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Portage man was hit and killed Monday afternoon by a cargo train in Crawfordsville. Just after 4:30 p.m., a cargo train was traveling northbound, past the intersection of U.S. 136, and was near the Amtrak station. That’s just east of Lafayette Road. The...
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, four others injured in four overnight shootings across Indianapolis. According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at a BP gas station at the intersection of E. 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue. Officers found a man who had been shot. He […]
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
WISH-TV
Tiny costumes help babies, parents at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital celebrate Halloween
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of Indy’s tiniest humans are getting into the holiday spirit with special Halloween costumes. The neonatal intensive care unit at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital is helping babies and their families celebrate their first Halloween by dressing the little ones up in adorable costumes.
WISH-TV
Man dies 2-vehicle crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on I-465 just north of I-65, according to Indiana State Police. At 11:12 a.m., state police began receiving calls about a serious crash northbound on I-465 near the 120.1-mile marker just north of the I-65 interchange. Preliminary...
