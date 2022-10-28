Read full article on original website
Voice of America
United States Heads Toward Pivotal Midterm Elections
Pivotal 2022 midterm elections in the United States are just over a week away. The November 8 elections will determine if Democrats maintain their majorities or if Republicans seize power in the House of Representatives and Senate. Several domestic issues -- including the future of reproductive rights -- are on the minds of many voters as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.
Voice of America
As US Prepares to Vote, Who Will Be Casting Ballots?
On Tuesday, November 8, Americans will go to the polls to vote in elections that will determine which party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate for the next two years, and will also fill many state-level legislative and executive positions. If history is a guide, it is likely...
Voice of America
Youth Vote in 2022 Could Be Pivotal, If They Turn Out
In November, Nathen Avelar of Merced, California, will have his first opportunity to vote in a federal election, and the 18-year-old musician and youth organizer says that he plans to seize it, casting a ballot that, he hopes, will help move both his community and his country toward the kind of future he wants for both.
Voice of America
Brazilians Head to Polls for Presidential Runoff Vote
Voters in Brazil went to the polls Sunday for a presidential runoff between current right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro and former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The first round of the election in an 11-member field earlier this month was closer than had been expected with da Silva...
Voice of America
Outgoing President Says Lebanon at Risk of 'Constitutional Chaos'
BAABDA, Lebanon — Outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun told Reuters Saturday his nation could be sliding into "constitutional chaos," with an unprecedented situation of having no one in line to succeed him and a Cabinet that is operating in a caretaker capacity. Aoun is set to leave the presidential...
Judge Tosses Mark Meadows’ Lawsuit Against Jan. 6 Subpoenas
The former Trump chief of staff refused to comply with two subpoenas issued by House lawmakers
Voice of America
Immigrants Face Off in California Congressional District
A congressional race in California between two immigrants, one from Pakistan and the other from South Korea, reflects the changing demographics of the American electorate. Mike O’Sullivan reports that abortion and the economy are at the heart of rival messages in the November 8th midterm election.
Voice of America
Analyst: Europe Should Rethink China Policy After Party Congress, Ukraine Stance
Washington — China has emerged as an even more prominent player in world affairs as a result of the crisis in Ukraine and the weakening of Russia, but not necessarily to its advantage, says a Warsaw-based analyst. The two major events that have "shaped or reshaped Europe’s attitude towards...
Voice of America
As Midterms Near, Political Ads Seize on Voters' Fears about Crime
Washington — Crime statistics are notoriously hard to interpret. They're often incomplete, out of date and ambiguous. But that hasn't stopped candidates running in the midterms this year from cherry-picking data to score political points. Take a Republican attack ad against Josh Riley, a Democrat running for a competitive...
Voice of America
Western Leaders Denounce Moscow’s Boycott of UN Grain Deal
The European Union called on Russia to reverse its decision to pull out of the U.N.-led grain initiative and to allow the grain shipments to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Sunday: "Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risk the main export route of much needed grain and fertilizers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine. The EU urges Russia to revert its decision."
Voice of America
Iran Guards Head Warns Protesters: 'Today Is Last Day of Riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in the clearest sign that security forces may intensify their fierce crackdown on nationwide unrest. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
Voice of America
Too Risky to Bring Home Islamic State Wives, Widows Say Australian Opposition Lawmakers
Sydney — Opposition lawmakers have condemned the repatriation to Australia of 17 women and children from the al-Roj refugee camp in Northern Syria. They are the wives, sons and daughters of dead or jailed Islamic State militants. They have spent several years in detention camps in northern Syria. Each of the women has been assessed by Australian intelligence agencies and some could face terrorism-related charges. The women are expected to agree to control orders, which limit the movements and activities of individuals.
Voice of America
After Dark, Iran Security Forces Take Aim at Protest Buildings
Paris — Iranian security forces targeted a hospital and a student dormitory overnight, a rights group said Saturday, as a protest movement that flared over Mahsa Amini's death entered a seventh week. Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died in custody after her arrest in Tehran for an...
Voice of America
US Denounces Iran over Journalist's Body
Washington — The United States on Friday denounced Iranian leaders for allegedly blocking the burial of a journalist's body, saying the clerical state showed a fear of journalists even posthumously. Reza Haghighatnejad, who worked in exile for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Radio Farda, a U.S.-funded Persian-language broadcaster, died on...
Voice of America
Canadian Prime Minister Joins Demonstration in Support of Iranian Protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife took to the streets Saturday in Ottawa with other demonstrators to show their support for protesters in Iran. The demonstration in Ottawa attended by Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was one of several held in Canada and around the world Saturday in support of Iranians who are protesting the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. She had been arrested for wearing her head scarf improperly.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Democrats aren't going to rebuild trust by just smearing conservatives
Laura Ingraham discusses the poor state Dems have left America in and how they saw a political opportunity in the aftermath of Paul Pelosi's attack on "The Ingraham Angle."
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct 30
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:50 a.m.: France’s foreign ministry Sunday, called Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea baseless, Reuters reports.
Voice of America
Iran Rejects Potential Sanctions Against Revolutionary Guards
Iran’s Foreign Ministry says statements from German officials about imposing potential sanctions against Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps are irresponsible and not constructive. Speaking to reporters at a Monday briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said such sanctions would be illegal. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday...
Kari Lake Jokes About Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Lack Of Protection’ As Paul Pelosi Recovers In ICU
The Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor made the joke days after Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder searching for the House speaker.
Voice of America
EU Mulls Adding Iran's Revolutionary Guards as Terrorists – German Official
Germany and the European Union are considering adding Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to the list of terrorist organizations, German Foreign Minister Annalina Baerbock said on Sunday. Last week, Germany announced that it would impose tougher sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran outside of the EU sanctions package. In an...
