Rocket lights up Coachella Valley sky Thursday evening
Did you see it? Numerous valley residents called our newsroom to report a rocket in the sky.
So what was it? SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket successfully from its Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.
The launch took place at 6:14 p.m. PT
