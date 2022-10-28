ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Rocket lights up Coachella Valley sky Thursday evening

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
Did you see it? Numerous valley residents called our newsroom to report a rocket in the sky.

So what was it? SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket successfully from its Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

The launch took place at 6:14 p.m. PT

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
