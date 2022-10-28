(Brookville, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Brookville girl with terminal brain cancer had the dying wish of hearing from actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 17-year-old Kayla Spangler’s condition has deteriorated since she was voted Franklin County High School’s Homecoming Queen last month. But, on Tuesday, she got this message from her hero: "Kayla, thank you for being a fan. I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting and keep inspiring everyone around you. You're my biggest fan? Now I'm your biggest fan.," Johnson said. Kayla can look forward to this: "I'm gonna send you some cool stuff right away. I'm gonna get it out tomorrow," Johnson said in his video message. Kicks 96 and The Point News will have more on Kayla coming up in news Wednesday.

