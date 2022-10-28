Read full article on original website
Kettering mayor home recovering from minor stroke
KETTERING — Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is home recovering after suffering a minor stroke in October, a city spokesperson confirms. Lehner was hospitalized after suffering the medical at Make a Difference Day on Oct. 22. The mayor was hospitalized for two nights, according to the spokesperson. “She is feeling...
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
1017thepoint.com
DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON RESPONDS TO DYING BROOKVILLE TEEN
(Brookville, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Brookville girl with terminal brain cancer had the dying wish of hearing from actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 17-year-old Kayla Spangler’s condition has deteriorated since she was voted Franklin County High School’s Homecoming Queen last month. But, on Tuesday, she got this message from her hero: "Kayla, thank you for being a fan. I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting and keep inspiring everyone around you. You're my biggest fan? Now I'm your biggest fan.," Johnson said. Kayla can look forward to this: "I'm gonna send you some cool stuff right away. I'm gonna get it out tomorrow," Johnson said in his video message. Kicks 96 and The Point News will have more on Kayla coming up in news Wednesday.
2-year-old Middletown boy admitted to hospital after contracting different three viruses
It’s been a tough couple of months for a family in Middletown trying to figure out why their son was so sick. For about 6 weeks the Jackson family said their two-year-old son, Wilder Jackson, just kept having fevers. They didn’t know what was causing it until this week.
WLWT 5
Skyline Chili employees remember former coworker Anne Gieske killed in South Korea
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — A northern Kentucky woman is among the more than 150 people killed in a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea. Those who knew Anne Gieske are remembering her for her smile and personality. Gieske is the niece of Ohio Congressman Brad Wenstrup. She graduated from...
Illness forces closure of Miami County child care service Monday
TIPP CITY — A Miami County child care service will be closed today due to illness. The Tipp City Enrichment Program announced Sunday night they will be closed for Halloween due to teacher illness, according to its Facebook page. They had postponed their Halloween Parade and Parties Thursday and...
Woman indicted in husband’s deadly shooting, dismemberment
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the continued investigation turned up evidence that Vaughan planned to kill Fellman, thus the aggravated murder charge.
Car crashes into porch in Dayton, driver runs from scene
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a porch in Dayton Tuesday evening. Emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Troy Street around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a car into a structure. The dispatcher said that two cars were involved in the crash.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Final man convicted in kidnapping case of man found dead in burned garage
DAYTON — The final of five men has pleaded guilty to federal charges connection to the kidnapping and death of a man whose body was later found in a detached garage in a Dayton three years ago. Devon Love, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiring with four others to kidnap...
Woman forced out of condemned Fairborn apartment due to it being ‘unfit for habitation’
FAIRBORN — A woman is now looking for a new place to live after her Fairborn apartment was condemned. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell fires reported the numerous issues that residents and the City of Fairborn have with the Fairborn Apartments. Fairborn Code Enforcement Inspectors put a notice...
Fox 19
SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police. The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced...
3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital, 1 in custody after shooting in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Trotwood early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 700 block of Hallworth Place around 12:13 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina. The...
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify woman shot, killed while driving in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified the woman who wasshot and killed while driving her car in Avondale Monday afternoon. Officials have identified the woman as Johanna Rox, 37. Police say she was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment after being shot but died at the hospital. Authorities...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man sentenced to 16 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Wednesday for selling fentanyl to a high school student that had a near-fatal overdose, according to a U.S. District Court. Marcus Phoenix, 33, sold narcotics to a teenager back in March 2019, U.S. Southern District of...
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price
Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
Fox 19
Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to...
