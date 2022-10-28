ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WHIO Dayton

Kettering mayor home recovering from minor stroke

KETTERING — Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner is home recovering after suffering a minor stroke in October, a city spokesperson confirms. Lehner was hospitalized after suffering the medical at Make a Difference Day on Oct. 22. The mayor was hospitalized for two nights, according to the spokesperson. “She is feeling...
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON RESPONDS TO DYING BROOKVILLE TEEN

(Brookville, IN)--Last week, Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported that a Brookville girl with terminal brain cancer had the dying wish of hearing from actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 17-year-old Kayla Spangler’s condition has deteriorated since she was voted Franklin County High School’s Homecoming Queen last month. But, on Tuesday, she got this message from her hero: "Kayla, thank you for being a fan. I know that you're fighting hard. Keep fighting and keep inspiring everyone around you. You're my biggest fan? Now I'm your biggest fan.," Johnson said. Kayla can look forward to this: "I'm gonna send you some cool stuff right away. I'm gonna get it out tomorrow," Johnson said in his video message. Kicks 96 and The Point News will have more on Kayla coming up in news Wednesday.
BROOKVILLE, IN
Fox 19

SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police. The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

3 arrested after fight breaks out at Englewood hospital; Officers injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman and two teens were arrested after attacking police during a fight at Miami Valley North hospital Saturday. According to Sergeant Mike Lang with the Englewood Police Department, a group of family members began cursing at and threatening the nursing staff around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Authorities […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price

Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to...
CINCINNATI, OH

