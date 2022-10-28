Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted after robbing business near Rainbow, Washington
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect who committed a robbery late last month. The incident occurred on Thursday, Oct. 20, at about 1:25 p.m. at a business located on the 800 block of North Rainbow Blvd, near Washington Ave.
Man arrested for posting that he would blow up 'Paradise, NV'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly posting to social media that he would blow up "Paradise," Nevada, according to an arrest report. Matthew DeSavio, 33, is facing a count of making a threat/relaying false information regarding an act of terrorism. According to the...
LVMPD: 'DUI Blitz' arrests 23 drivers over Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is sharing the results of their effort to keep impaired drivers off the road over the Halloween weekend. According to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau on Twitter, officers of the Northwest Area Command, Summerlin Area Command, and Traffic teamed up to make 23 DUI arrests.
4-vehicle crash blocks several lanes at Flamingo, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A four-vehicle crash has blocked off several lanes at an intersection near UNLV Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a four-vehicle crash was reported at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. Three people were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described as...
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbings headed for competency evaluation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man accused of killing two people and injuring six others in a stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip is headed for a competency evaluation. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Yoni Barrios, 32, was bound over to Clark County District Court on Monday regarding competency.
Motorcycle rider accused of speeding, flipping off Las Vegas police identified
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The motorcycle rider accused of speeding at 115 MPH and flipping off police last week has been identified. Police say David Kartes is being charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following the incident on October 26. A police report details the pursuit, which ended...
Arrest report: Las Vegas man accused of stabbing stepson multiple times
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested this week for allegedly stabbing his stepson multiple times, according to an arrest report. Kory Graham, 45, was booked on Monday, Oct. 31, on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. According to an arrest report from Las Vegas...
Suspect booked for murder after man shot to death in parked car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a suspect has been identified and booked on a murder charge after a man was found shot to death in a parked car in the northeast Las Vegas valley last month. Diego Cruz-Gomez, 21, was already in custody on an unrelated charge, Las...
Boulevard Mall raided by police following reports of illegal item sales
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is assisting the US Department of Homeland Security as they raid the Boulevard Mall following reports of illegal items being sold inside. A representative with the Boulevard Mall told News 3 that authorities were serving a search warrant...
Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1
Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
Trial date set for ex-county official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A trial date has been set for the former Clark County official accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist back in September. Robert Telles stood holding several envelopes as Judge Michelle Leavitt scheduled a jury trial to begin on April 17. Telles, 45, has pleaded...
Intermountain Healthcare Medicare Helpline
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're teaming up with Intermountain Healthcare and their My Generation Senior Clinics to answer your toughest medicare questions. Joining me now is Nevada license broker Christie Stucke.
Nevada SPCA, Hearts Alive offering free food and kennels for found stray animals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada SPCA and Hearts Alive Village are working together to help those who find stray animals in the Las Vegas valley. The organizations say that due to the current intake suspension at The Animal Foundation, they will provide some free resources for people who find stray pets. That includes food and a kennel to house an animal in the finder's home until space is available or an owner can be located.
Clark County School police arrest man drinking vodka while driving
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) is sharing a recent encounter with a drunk driver who was said to be drinking behind the wheel. In a Facebook post, CCSDPD says that Traffic Officers working a school-related event Tuesday night observed a vehicle traveling...
Remembering Tina Tintor one year following crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs
Las Vegas (KSNV) — November 2 marks one year since the deadly crash involving former Raiders player Henry Ruggs killed Tina Tintor and her dog, Max. According to police, Ruggs crashed his sports car, going more than 100 miles per hour, into the car of Tina Tintor near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, back on November 2, 2021.
Shooting under investigation outside apartment complex near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities responded to a shooting outside an apartment complex near the UNLV campus Monday morning. Police could be seen at The Degree on Maryland Parkway south of Flamingo Road. Video captured showed officers chasing after several people who were running from the area. Details on...
Suspect arrested in homicide where 6-year-old ran to neighbor to report mother was shot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for murder after a 6-year-old ran to a neighbor in Las Vegas to report their mother had been shot last week, according to police. Ishmil Swafford, 43, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Friday, LVMPD confirmed in a...
Brand strategist Troy Gallo talks best of Halloween in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — No one does Halloween quite like Las Vegas. Troy Gallo from the BrainTrust Agency joined us to talk about the best everything when it comes to the holiday and how Vegas is bringing the scares.
Federal lawsuit filed over death of 12-year-old in Henderson Police shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who died during a standoff in Henderson two years ago has filed a lawsuit alleging he was killed by police gunfire. A federal lawsuit was filed last week over the Nov. 3, 2020, shooting, which took place at an apartment complex on Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway.
