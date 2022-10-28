ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Suspect wanted after robbing business near Rainbow, Washington

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect who committed a robbery late last month. The incident occurred on Thursday, Oct. 20, at about 1:25 p.m. at a business located on the 800 block of North Rainbow Blvd, near Washington Ave.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for posting that he would blow up 'Paradise, NV'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly posting to social media that he would blow up "Paradise," Nevada, according to an arrest report. Matthew DeSavio, 33, is facing a count of making a threat/relaying false information regarding an act of terrorism. According to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

LVMPD: 'DUI Blitz' arrests 23 drivers over Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is sharing the results of their effort to keep impaired drivers off the road over the Halloween weekend. According to the LVMPD Traffic Bureau on Twitter, officers of the Northwest Area Command, Summerlin Area Command, and Traffic teamed up to make 23 DUI arrests.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

4-vehicle crash blocks several lanes at Flamingo, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A four-vehicle crash has blocked off several lanes at an intersection near UNLV Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a four-vehicle crash was reported at Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway around 5:44 a.m. Three people were taken to hospitals. Their injuries were described as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Arrest report: Las Vegas man accused of stabbing stepson multiple times

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested this week for allegedly stabbing his stepson multiple times, according to an arrest report. Kory Graham, 45, was booked on Monday, Oct. 31, on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping. According to an arrest report from Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boulevard Mall raided by police following reports of illegal item sales

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is assisting the US Department of Homeland Security as they raid the Boulevard Mall following reports of illegal items being sold inside. A representative with the Boulevard Mall told News 3 that authorities were serving a search warrant...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Winter watering schedule goes into effect starting November 1

Las Vegas (KSNV) — More changes go into effect on Tuesday for your watering schedule. Starting November 1, locals can only water their lawns once a week. This is a part of the Southern Nevada Water Authorities' winter watering schedule. MORE ON NEWS 3 | New Museum of Illusions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Intermountain Healthcare Medicare Helpline

Las Vegas (KSNV) — We're teaming up with Intermountain Healthcare and their My Generation Senior Clinics to answer your toughest medicare questions. Joining me now is Nevada license broker Christie Stucke.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA, Hearts Alive offering free food and kennels for found stray animals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada SPCA and Hearts Alive Village are working together to help those who find stray animals in the Las Vegas valley. The organizations say that due to the current intake suspension at The Animal Foundation, they will provide some free resources for people who find stray pets. That includes food and a kennel to house an animal in the finder's home until space is available or an owner can be located.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County School police arrest man drinking vodka while driving

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) is sharing a recent encounter with a drunk driver who was said to be drinking behind the wheel. In a Facebook post, CCSDPD says that Traffic Officers working a school-related event Tuesday night observed a vehicle traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Shooting under investigation outside apartment complex near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities responded to a shooting outside an apartment complex near the UNLV campus Monday morning. Police could be seen at The Degree on Maryland Parkway south of Flamingo Road. Video captured showed officers chasing after several people who were running from the area. Details on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Federal lawsuit filed over death of 12-year-old in Henderson Police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who died during a standoff in Henderson two years ago has filed a lawsuit alleging he was killed by police gunfire. A federal lawsuit was filed last week over the Nov. 3, 2020, shooting, which took place at an apartment complex on Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway.
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy