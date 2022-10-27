Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who's been in a coma for seven months gives birth to healthy baby girl
A woman who has been in a coma for seven months has delivered a healthy baby girl. Shafiya, 23, from the north India region of Uttar Pradesh, became a mother's following a horrific road accident just 40 days into her pregnancy. The expectant mum was riding on a motorcycle with...
studyfinds.org
Just half-a-cup of coffee during pregnancy can lead to having shorter children
BETHESDA, Md. — Drinking just half-a-cup of coffee during pregnancy can knock nearly an inch off of a child’s height by the time they are eight, a new study reveals. The discovery is based on an analysis of almost 2,500 boys and girls from around the United States. Researchers say their results add to evidence that mothers-to-be should abstain from drinking caffeine.
studyfinds.org
How did Halloween start? Once a Celtic pagan tradition, the holiday evolved to let kids and adults try on new identities
“It’s alive!” Dr. Frankenstein cried as his creation stirred to life. But the creature had a life of its own, eventually escaping its creator’s control. Much like Frankenstein’s monster, traditions are also alive, which means they can change over time or get reinvented. Built from a hodgepodge of diverse parts, Halloween is one such tradition that has been continually reinvented since its ancient origins as a Celtic pagan ceremony. Yet beneath the superhero costumes and bags of candy still beats the heart of the original.
studyfinds.org
Conservative concern? Study finds Americans in ‘red states’ more likely to die early
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — U.S. states with liberal policies toward working conditions, gun safety, and tobacco save hundreds of thousands of Americans’ lives each year, new research finds. If individual state governments across the country had changed to a “fully conservative orientation” in 2019, more than 217,000 lives may...
studyfinds.org
Listening to birds sing boosts mood, mental well-being for up to 8 hours
LONDON — In perhaps the most “tweet-worthy” news of the day, research shows that being around birds make people happier and boosts mental well-being. Scientists at King’s College London say that seeing or hearing birds provides feeling uplift that last for up to eight hours. For...
studyfinds.org
Vaping can do as much heart damage as decades of smoking
DALLAS — If you think using e-cigarettes is a safer way to consume nicotine than smoking, think again. Researchers with the American Heart Association say vaping causes changes in cardiovascular function which are similar to the impact of smoking tobacco products for nearly 20 years!. In two new studies,...
studyfinds.org
Doctors discover ‘unexpected differences’ during first pig-to-human heart transplant
DALLAS — The first ever pig-to-human heart transplant lasted only 61 days. Now, doctors say they’ve found “unexpected differences” in the electrical conduction system of the genetically-modified heart that surgeons used in the procedure. In a new study, researchers with the University of Maryland School of...
studyfinds.org
No more excuses: Just 2 minutes of intense exercise every day could extend lifespan
SYDNEY, Australia — Plenty of people cite lack of time to justify their non-existent exercise routine, but a new study out of Australia could effectively end that excuse. Scientists at the University of Sydney report that two minute “bursts” of vigorous physical activity totaling a meager 15 minutes per week are associated with a lower risk of death.
Comments / 0