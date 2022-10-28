Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Related
Grand Prairie Water system issues boil advisory
Grand Prairie Water system has issued a boil advisory as of Tuesday November 1, 2022. Samples will be collected in the morning and customers will be updated once the advisory has been lifted.
McKinney City Council approves $9.6M to complete Collin McKinney Parkway connection
The road connection project along Collin McKinney Parkway is expected to be completed January 2024, according to a presentation given at a Nov. 1 City Council meeting. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The McKinney City Council approved a $9.6 million contract to complete a road connection of Collin McKinney Parkway. The...
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington's Municipal Airport is Now Designated a National Airport
Arlington's municipal airport is now designated as a national airport. The change comes as the Federal Aviation Administration updated its National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems. "The designation of National Airport in the NPIAS validates the current operational climate and based aircraft tenants utilizing the vast services provided at Arlington...
klif.com
Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
fox4news.com
Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below
DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
wbap.com
Deadly House Fire being Investigated in Plano
PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Officials in Plano are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Monday in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. As they arrived, they found heavy fire on the back half of home with flames reaching above the nearby treetops. The house was filled with thick, hot, black smoke that pushed out of the front eaves. Extreme heat blocked firefighters’ first attempts to enter the front door so they switched to rapidly searching the house through the exterior windows. Other crews moved hose lines and aerial ladders to attack the fire from defensive positions.
Massive New Indoor/Outdoor Water Park and Resort to Open in North Texas
The new park will be called Grapevine Resort Water Park and plans are underway for construction in Grapevine, Texas.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Slight chance of large hail, tornadoes this Friday
There could be severe weather on Friday, including a small chance of large hail and even a few tornadoes. The current forecast shows the storm system moving in from the west on Friday morning before possibly becoming strong to severe in the Metroplex on Friday afternoon to evening. The National...
irvingweekly.com
Grand Prairie ISD Issues Warning on Vaping Dangers
The Grand Pairie ISD has issued a strong warning on the dangers of Vaping. "Many students believe that vaping harmless, which is far from the truth. Vape pens can contain potentially harmful substances such as chemicals linked to lung disease, cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals such as nickel, tin, lead, and THC."
advocatemag.com
Hotel from hell: Could converting extended-stay property to apartments be one way to tamp down criminal activity?
Photo by Christina Hughes Babb. Art by Jessica Turner. A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex if the Dallas City Council approves the owner’s rezoning request. The more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier...
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox4news.com
When should you stop mowing the lawn before winter? Here's what one expert says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Wondering when you can stop mowing your lawn this fall? Lawn experts say Mother Nature tells us when we reach the end of the grass-cutting season. Horticulture agent Dennis Patton, of the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension, said it all depends on weather patterns. While...
Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon
From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
fox4news.com
Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT
GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
911 Issues Reported in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake
Police in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake are warning anyone needing to call 911 Tuesday afternoon that they may run into trouble getting through. AT&T Mobility has reported a service issue that may limit the ability to call 911. Police agencies served by Northeast Tarrant Communications Center (NETCOM) said if...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth
A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
Home service franchisor moving headquarters to Flower Mound
A Southern California business is moving its headquarters to Flower Mound, starting with an entire floor of a Lakeside office building, the town of Flower Mound announced Saturday morning. Initially, HFC’s move is expected to create 50 new jobs in Flower Mound, with more expected over time, according to the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas
Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
Comments / 0