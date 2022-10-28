ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

CBS DFW

City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington's Municipal Airport is Now Designated a National Airport

Arlington's municipal airport is now designated as a national airport. The change comes as the Federal Aviation Administration updated its National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems. "The designation of National Airport in the NPIAS validates the current operational climate and based aircraft tenants utilizing the vast services provided at Arlington...
ARLINGTON, TX
klif.com

Tarrant County Population Boom Sparks Expansion of FM 1187

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is attempting to keep up with a population boom in Tarrant county. FM 1187 between Crowley and Mansfield has become quite congested during rush hour commutes. In response, TXDOT is planning a widening of the two-lane rural roadway. Jerry Green manages Jambos...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below

DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Deadly House Fire being Investigated in Plano

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Officials in Plano are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Monday in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. As they arrived, they found heavy fire on the back half of home with flames reaching above the nearby treetops. The house was filled with thick, hot, black smoke that pushed out of the front eaves. Extreme heat blocked firefighters’ first attempts to enter the front door so they switched to rapidly searching the house through the exterior windows. Other crews moved hose lines and aerial ladders to attack the fire from defensive positions.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Slight chance of large hail, tornadoes this Friday

There could be severe weather on Friday, including a small chance of large hail and even a few tornadoes. The current forecast shows the storm system moving in from the west on Friday morning before possibly becoming strong to severe in the Metroplex on Friday afternoon to evening. The National...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Grand Prairie ISD Issues Warning on Vaping Dangers

The Grand Pairie ISD has issued a strong warning on the dangers of Vaping. "Many students believe that vaping harmless, which is far from the truth. Vape pens can contain potentially harmful substances such as chemicals linked to lung disease, cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals such as nickel, tin, lead, and THC."
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD, Plano ISD superintendents discuss academic gap, teacher shortages during chamber luncheon

From left: Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams and Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum speak at a Nov. 1 Richardson Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum and Plano ISD Superintendent Theresa Williams addressed teacher shortages and increasing workforce opportunities during a State of the District...
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

Fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-30 at PGBT

GARLAND, Texas - At least one person died in a fiery crash before dawn in far east Dallas County. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 30 near the President George Bush Turnpike. Garland police said an 18-wheeler had pulled over on the shoulder and a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

911 Issues Reported in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake

Police in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake are warning anyone needing to call 911 Tuesday afternoon that they may run into trouble getting through. AT&T Mobility has reported a service issue that may limit the ability to call 911. Police agencies served by Northeast Tarrant Communications Center (NETCOM) said if...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth

A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
LAKE WORTH, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas

Discover the Beautiful but Highly Toxic Flower Infesting Texas. In the summer of 2022, visitors to a park in Dallas, Texas, were warned: growing around a local lakefront was a plant described by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as “the most violently toxic plant that grows in North America.” That USDA description applies to a plant identified as invasive water hemlock. It was growing around White Rock Lake, a water reservoir five miles northeast of downtown Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

