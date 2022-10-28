ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Iranian dubbed ‘world’s dirtiest man’ dead at 94

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDGpT_0ipTuhgK00

An Iranian hermit dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died Sunday, months after washing for the first time in more than six decades. He was 94.

According to the IRNA news agency, Amou Haji died in the village of Dezhgah, located in the southern province of Fars, CNN reported.

Haji had refused to use soap and water for more than 60 years, fearing that it would make him sick, according to the BBC. Villagers said Haji had experienced “emotional setbacks in his youth” that led him to shy away from washing, The Guardian reported.

Haji, who was unmarried, had resisted several attempts by villagers to get him clean. Several years ago, a group of villagers took drove him to a nearby river in an attempt to wash him, but Haji threw himself out of the vehicle and fled, CNN reported.

IRNA reported that years of not bathing had left Haji with skin covered in “soot and pus,” according to the BBC.

In 2014, the Tehran Times reported that Haji would eat roadkill and believed that cleanliness would make him ill. Photos showed him smoking several cigarettes at once.

Haji told the newspaper that his favorite meal was porcupine and that he lived between a hole in the ground and a brick shack built by concerned neighbors, the BBC reported.

Several months ago, villagers were successful in washing Haji, CNN reported.

A documentary about his life, “The Strange Life of Amou Haji,” was released in 2013, according to media outlets in Iran, according to USA Today.

Haji’s funeral was held Tuesday in the nearby city of Farashband, according to IRNA.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Indian bridge collapse: 9 arrested, at least 134 dead

MORBI, India — At least 134 people were killed and many others were injured on Sunday after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed in a western part of India, authorities said. Dozens of people were critically injured when the bridge fell in the state of Gujarat, two government officials...
KRMG

Australia plays down US B-52 bomber plan that angers China

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — The Australian defense minister on Wednesday played down the significance of a major upgrade of B-52 facilities planned for northern Australia that has raised China’s ire, saying the nuclear-capable U.S. bombers had been visiting since the 1980s. China this week condemned U.S....
KRMG

China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING — (AP) — China's third and final module docked with its permanent space station Tuesday to further a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit, as its competition with the U.S. grows increasingly fierce. The Mengtian module arrived at the Tiangong station...
KRMG

Russia reinforces military, expands Kherson evacuations

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia reinforced its fighting force Tuesday with an annual fall draft of 120,000 men, and doubled the number of civilians it’s trying to evacuate in anticipation of a major Ukrainian push to recapture the strategically vital southern port city of Kherson. Russian...
KRMG

Treasury sanctions IS-Somalia weapons traffickers, al-Shabab

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Treasury Department announced sanctions Tuesday against a weapons trafficking network affiliated with the Islamic State group in Somalia and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which are accused of carrying out deadly terrorist acts on civilians including car bombings. The move to freeze and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Russia rejoins deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia agreed Wednesday to rejoin a wartime agreement that allows Ukrainian grain and other commodities to be shipped to world markets. The U.N.'s refugee chief, meanwhile, put the number of Ukrainians driven from their homes since the Russian invasion eight months ago at around 14 million.
KRMG

Trump, Mastriano's wife criticize Jews for not loving Israel enough

Prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and the wife of Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, have recently engaged in an unusual form of antisemitism: attacking American Jews for being insufficiently loyal to Israel. The most recent instance was last Saturday, when an Israeli reporter asked Mastriano, a Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump that urged him to fight to stay in power and "save the republic," according to trial testimony on Wednesday. Rhodes said in his...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer's iconic “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting in a climate protest last week were sentenced Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest.
KRMG

Musk: People banned from Twitter won't be restored for weeks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Elon Musk said Wednesday that Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that, a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people...
KRMG

How U.S. policy toward Ukraine could change if Republicans retake control of Congress

Should Republicans retake control of one or both houses of Congress in the midterm elections, the implications for U.S. foreign policy in Ukraine could be profound. On Oct. 18, just weeks after the U.S. announced it was sending another $1.1 billion in military funding to Ukraine, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made clear that a Republican majority in either chamber would signal possible changes to future payments.
OHIO STATE
KRMG

With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — In the run-up to Brazil's presidential election, many feared a narrow result would be contested and spell the death knell for Latin America's largest democracy. So far, however, the worst fears have been averted, despite a nail-biting victory for former leftist President...
KRMG

UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.
KRMG

Musk: Banned Twitter users will not immediately have accounts restored

Elon Musk said that Twitter will not allow anyone banned from the social media site to have their accounts reinstated until the company sets up a “clear process” to do so. Musk who closed a $44 billion deal for Twitter last week, said in a tweet early Wednesday that he had spoken to several civil society leaders about enacting a procedure that “will continue to combat hate and harassment and enforce its election integrity policies.”
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
101K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy