dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida, ready for Tennessee
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida. Winner: Brock Bowers. Brock Bowers has been the...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Tennessee live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 10 game
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 10 college football game. Below, you can find live updates, injury news and other notes for the Week 10 game. Georgia and Tennessee are the final two unbeaten teams in the SEC. This will...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Mississippi State game time, TV channel announced for Week 11 contest
Georgia is very focused on its current matchup against Tennessee, the Bulldogs did learn the game time and TV channel for their Week 11 game against Mississippi State. ESPN will broadcast the game, with it starting at 7 p.m. ET. Before the Bulldogs make the trip to Starkville, Miss., Georgia...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans to set new standard against Tennessee: ‘We’ll need them again’
ATHENS — Kirby Smart has challenged the Georgia fan base before. He did so for his first spring game back in 2016, wanting 93,000 fans to pack Sanford Stadium for a spring game. There was the Notre Dame contest in 2019. Even last season, the Georgia fan base made a difference in a noon kickoff against Arkansas, forcing multiple false starts in the 37-0 win.
dawgnation.com
Tennessee looks to avoid repeating history against elite Georgia defense
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s often said that history is the best teacher, and that certainly applies for Georgia and Tennessee this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs look to learn from mistakes made by Alabama’s defense in the Vols’ 52-49 win over the Tide. The No. 2-ranked Vols will be reflecting on last year’s 41-17 loss to Georgia.
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Stars rise, team bonds amid adversity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 Georgia football team has been a work in progress like few others, carrying a No. 1 ranking as it improves from week to week. The Bulldogs 42-20 win over Florida offered another test, a neutral site game where the momentum shifted and the Gators scored 17 unanswered points.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett shakes off turnovers vs. Florida, confidence intact entering Tennessee week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stetson Bennett has played football long enough to know how to take the good with the bad. “Things happen,” Bennett said, shaking off a question about his performance in Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday. “Bad things happen, good things happen, we’ve got...
dawgnation.com
Winter is here for the Georgia defense as it battles Tennessee tempo: ‘They go really fast’
ATHENS — Zion Logue wasn’t doing a Ned Stark impression nor was he comparing Tennessee to the White Walkers from Game of Thrones. But the Georgia team has long been prepping for Saturday when No. 2 Tennessee invades Sanford Stadium. “We said the thing throughout the summer, ‘Winter...
dawgnation.com
Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida
Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football injury report: Nolan Smith ‘doubtful’ for Tennessee game with pec injury
Georgia coach Kirby Smart had a lengthy injury report when addressing reporters on Monday. Most pressing was the status of edge rusher Nolan Smith. The senior left Saturday’s game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Smart clarified the state of Smith’s injury. “It does not look...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stays at No. 1, set for matchup with No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 AP Poll Top 25 rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of business on Saturday, beating Florida 42-20. The win sets up a massive matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, as the two teams sit at No. 1 and No. 2, in the Week 10 AP Poll. Georgia came in at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches...
dawgnation.com
Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not there,’ 6 takeaways from 42-20 win over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s message in the aftermath of a 42-20 win over Florida was direct and sobering. “We have to keep getting better, like, we’re not there,” Smart said from the bowels of TIAA Bank Stadium after Georgia ran its record to 8-0. “People...
dawgnation.com
Another win in Jacksonville part of bittersweet weekend for Dawgs
One of the meanings of “bittersweet” is “pleasure mixed with overtones of sadness.”. That’s a perfect summation of the way many in Bulldog Nation felt after Saturday’s game in Jacksonville. On the one hand, the No. 1-ranked Dawgs beat the hated Gators by 22 points...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football ready to take on unbeaten Tennessee: ‘They have a perfect storm’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Larry Munson famously said after the 1980 win over Florida that some property was going to be destroyed. After Georgia’s 42-20 win over Florida on Saturday though, Georgia doesn’t have the time to destroy anything. That’s because a monumental game against Tennessee looms next Saturday.
dawgnation.com
PHOTOS: Traditional Georgia football end zone party in Jacksonville did not disappoint after the big 42-20 win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There’s just something ‘bout a Georgia football victory against the Gators in Jacksonville. With all the talk about a potential move to a home-and-home series, there’s something to be said for watching a lot of ‘Dawgs get down in the end zone on a triumphant Saturday night in Jacksonville.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart and former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt agree on priority to slowing Vols’ offense
JACKSONVILLE — The Georgia-Tennessee football game will be broken down 100 different ways before the marquee matchup kicks off next Saturday. The undefeated Bulldogs (8-0) and Vols (8-0) are the nation’s top two offenses, and their longstanding border state rivalry only adds to the buildup for the 3:30 p.m. (TV: CBS) game at Sanford Stadium.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter
Jacksonville, Fla., —. Weird things tend to happen when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. That was the case once again on Saturday. The Bulldogs raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. Then Georgia seemed to put on its Atlanta Falcons mask, as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on their first drives to open the third quarter and watch Florida make it a 28-20 game.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Florida live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 9 game
Georgia football takes on Florida in a Week 9 game in Jacksonville, Fla. Below you can find information on the score, the latest live updates, analysis and injury news. Georgia enters the game with a 7-0 record while Florida is 4-3. Georgia football-Florida live updates, score, analysis. Final: Georgia 42,...
dawgnation.com
Billy Napier: Florida finds ‘turning point’ with comeback against Georgia, even in defeat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First-year Florida coach Billy Napier wasn’t looking for a moral victory on Saturday, but that’s what he got. The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs beat the Gators by a 42-20 count at TIAA Bank Stadium, running up 555 yards of offense and overcoming three turnovers.
dawgnation.com
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett checks another box, first appointment as game captain
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stetson Bennett checked another box off in his storybook career, being named a game captain for the first time as Georgia gets ready to play Florida. Bennett, who celebrated his 25th birthday on Friday, was not among the 18 different players that were game captains during Georgia’s championship season.
