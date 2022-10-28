Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Sydney Wood is ready for her closeup: How the graduate student forward is setting her sights on victory this season
After an epic junior year, when Sydney Wood had a breakout performance across the court, she entered the 2021-22 season ready to put the Wildcats back into Big Ten Championship contention. But Wood’s dreams for a productive senior year came to a halt after a season-ending leg injury last November....
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Golf: Northwestern places second at Cal Poly Invitational, logs fourth straight top-five finish
Coming off a tournament-best 17-under second round, Northwestern was poised to win the Cal Poly Invitational with an eight-stroke lead. However, after hitting 11-over in the final round, the Wildcats lost their lead and finished second on Tuesday with a 16-under 848. Despite the rough ending, it has been a...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Wildcats spoil Spartans’ senior day, supplant Michigan for a spot in Big Ten Tournament
Northwestern entered DeMartin Stadium Sunday needing a win over Michigan State (6-8-2, 3-4-1 Big Ten) to extend its season. The Wildcats got what they wanted, spoiling the Spartans’ senior day with a 2-1 win. Going into the game, the Cats weren’t in control of their own destiny. Sitting ninth...
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: No. 4 Northwestern finishes regular season with weekend sweep
Northwestern’s dominance on penalty corners was on full display this weekend. Fifth-year forward Bente Baekers punched in a low, powerful shot off a penalty corner to seal a 2-1 victory against Indiana on Friday. Two days later, sophomore midfielder Lane Herbert tallied a score from point-blank range to open up the scoring against Miami (OH) on Sunday.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Wildcat entrance survey
Northwestern women’s basketball is entering 2022-23 ready to retool and reload. With recent program standouts Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton both gone, the responsibility falls on program veterans Courtney Shaw and Sydney Wood and a group of dynamic underclassmen to bring the Wildcats back to March Madness. We polled...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures 2-1 comeback victory over No. 20 Rutgers, advances to Big Ten Tournament semifinals
When Northwestern tied Rutgers earlier this season, the Wildcats knew they were the better team. “Our second half last game, we just completely dominated,” junior midfielder Josie Aulicino said. “Rutgers couldn’t even breathe trying to build out of the back.”. So when the Scarlet Knights –– the...
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 88, Wisconsin-Parkside 72
Ahead of their 2022-23 season opener next Monday, Northwestern welcomed fans and students back to Welsh-Ryan Arena to watch their exhibition match against Wisconsin-Parkside Tuesday evening. Behind graduate student guard Sydney Wood and graduate student forward Courtney Shaw, the Wildcats are looking for a fresh start following Veronica Burton’s departure...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: “It’s a collective effort”: Northwestern boasts retooled frontcourt in 2022-23
In the span of a month and a half, 1,769 career points departed Northwestern’s frontcourt this offseason. Wildcat stalwarts Pete Nance and Ryan Young headed south, joining the two historic programs situated on Tobacco Road: North Carolina and Duke, respectively. Their exits left a gaping hole down low, which...
Daily Northwestern
Q&A: Program legend Bryant McIntosh begins first year as assistant coach
In March 2018, Bryant McIntosh stepped off the court for what would be his last time in a Northwestern uniform. Just over four years later, the program legend is back on the hardwood, this time as an assistant coach. McIntosh was elevated to the role ahead of NU’s 2022-23 campaign,...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s basketball: Graduate student Tydus Verhoeven looks to make an impact while earning his second masters
Northwestern’s newest transfer has passions that extend far beyond the basketball court. After a year at Duquesne University and another three seasons at the University of Texas at El Paso, graduate student and forward Tydus Verhoeven joined the Wildcats for his final year of NCAA eligibility. After earning a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s degree in sociology from UTEP, Verhoeven is currently completing a master’s in sports administration at NU.
Daily Northwestern
Captured: Club ice hockey scores back-to-back wins against Purdue University Northwest
Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]. Northwestern’s club men’s ice hockey team played Purdue...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: A ‘dream come true:’ Northwestern legend Maggie Lyon returns as assistant coach
Northwestern women’s basketball’s Maggie Lyon began her college coaching career just down Sheridan Road at Loyola-Chicago in 2021. But Lyon made a name for herself in Chicago-area basketball well before then. The 2012-13 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Lyon poised a significant offensive threat to any and all defenses she faced. She still holds the program record for career three-pointers and finished with a total of 1,693 points.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: With Veronica Burton gone, other players step up
As the three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Northwestern women’s basketball’s Veronica Burton was a force with which to be reckoned. But Burton has left to play professionally with the Dallas Wings. This season, the remaining Wildcat players step up to face the impact of her absence on and off the court.
Daily Northwestern
The Daily’s 2022-23 Basketball Preview
Welcome to basketball season, Wildcats. Between Northwestern men’s and women’s basketball, there are countless storylines to follow as we enter the 2022-23 season — and we’ve got them covered right here. This edition of Tip-off has everything from stories on new faces on the sidelines to reasons to get excited for the season and our beat writers’ thoughts on what lies ahead.
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern to hold office hours for Ryan Field redesign
Northwestern will hold office hours for community members to share feedback about the redesign of Ryan Field, the University announced Friday. Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. NU released its plans for the rebuild of Ryan Field in September and has already faced backlash from residents who live near the field.
Daily Northwestern
Community leaders host bus tour on Evanston’s Black History
Before the 1960s, when Northwestern did not allow Black students to live on campus, the Emerson Street YMCA provided them with beds. When Evanston Township High School did not permit Black students to use their pool, the YMCA offered them a place to swim. And when Black political scientist and civil rights activist Ralph Bunche conducted research at the University, he lived at the YMCA.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston farmers market stand promotes change with baked goods
Every Saturday in the summer and fall, shoppers at the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market gravitate towards the bright red Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery tent, where they can pick up mini loaves of zucchini bread and mint double chocolate cookies. This particular stand’s impact in the community reaches beyond...
Daily Northwestern
Spooky rhythm and rhyme: Evanston author Jarrett Dapier discusses picture book “The Most Haunted House in America”
Three figures in skeleton jumpsuits banged their drums in the parking lot next to Squeezebox Books & Music, building to a haunting rhythm. A crowd of children and parents, some dressed in their Halloween costumes, cheered to the beat. Squeezebox Books & Music in Evanston hosted a public reading of...
Daily Northwestern
City Council votes unanimously to ban no-knock warrants
Content warning: this story contains mentions of police violence. City Council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants last week, a policing practice where officers are allowed to enter a home or business without warning the tenants when permitted by a judge. Ald. Devon Reid (8th), who introduced the legislation, said...
Daily Northwestern
Tasia A. Jones and Gabby Randle-Bent co-direct ‘1919,’ a lyrical exploration of Black resistance and hope in Chicago
Steppenwolf Theatre presented “1919” this October, a lyrical play about the 1919 murder of Black teenager Eugene Williams near Chicago’s segregated lakeshore. The story, adapted by J. Nicole Brooks from Eve L. Ewing’s poetry collection of the same name, explores Black resistance, fortitude and hope. “1919”...
