Women’s Basketball: Northwestern’s Sydney Wood is ready for her closeup: How the graduate student forward is setting her sights on victory this season

After an epic junior year, when Sydney Wood had a breakout performance across the court, she entered the 2021-22 season ready to put the Wildcats back into Big Ten Championship contention. But Wood’s dreams for a productive senior year came to a halt after a season-ending leg injury last November....
Field Hockey: No. 4 Northwestern finishes regular season with weekend sweep

Northwestern’s dominance on penalty corners was on full display this weekend. Fifth-year forward Bente Baekers punched in a low, powerful shot off a penalty corner to seal a 2-1 victory against Indiana on Friday. Two days later, sophomore midfielder Lane Herbert tallied a score from point-blank range to open up the scoring against Miami (OH) on Sunday.
Women’s Basketball: 2022-23 Wildcat entrance survey

Northwestern women’s basketball is entering 2022-23 ready to retool and reload. With recent program standouts Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton both gone, the responsibility falls on program veterans Courtney Shaw and Sydney Wood and a group of dynamic underclassmen to bring the Wildcats back to March Madness. We polled...
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 88, Wisconsin-Parkside 72

Ahead of their 2022-23 season opener next Monday, Northwestern welcomed fans and students back to Welsh-Ryan Arena to watch their exhibition match against Wisconsin-Parkside Tuesday evening. Behind graduate student guard Sydney Wood and graduate student forward Courtney Shaw, the Wildcats are looking for a fresh start following Veronica Burton’s departure...
Men’s basketball: Graduate student Tydus Verhoeven looks to make an impact while earning his second masters

Northwestern’s newest transfer has passions that extend far beyond the basketball court. After a year at Duquesne University and another three seasons at the University of Texas at El Paso, graduate student and forward Tydus Verhoeven joined the Wildcats for his final year of NCAA eligibility. After earning a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s degree in sociology from UTEP, Verhoeven is currently completing a master’s in sports administration at NU.
Women’s Basketball: A ‘dream come true:’ Northwestern legend Maggie Lyon returns as assistant coach

Northwestern women’s basketball’s Maggie Lyon began her college coaching career just down Sheridan Road at Loyola-Chicago in 2021. But Lyon made a name for herself in Chicago-area basketball well before then. The 2012-13 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Lyon poised a significant offensive threat to any and all defenses she faced. She still holds the program record for career three-pointers and finished with a total of 1,693 points.
Women’s Basketball: With Veronica Burton gone, other players step up

As the three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Northwestern women’s basketball’s Veronica Burton was a force with which to be reckoned. But Burton has left to play professionally with the Dallas Wings. This season, the remaining Wildcat players step up to face the impact of her absence on and off the court.
Daily Northwestern

The Daily’s 2022-23 Basketball Preview

Welcome to basketball season, Wildcats. Between Northwestern men’s and women’s basketball, there are countless storylines to follow as we enter the 2022-23 season — and we’ve got them covered right here. This edition of Tip-off has everything from stories on new faces on the sidelines to reasons to get excited for the season and our beat writers’ thoughts on what lies ahead.
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern to hold office hours for Ryan Field redesign

Northwestern will hold office hours for community members to share feedback about the redesign of Ryan Field, the University announced Friday. Starting Tuesday, University representatives will be available to discuss the plans twice a week at Anderson Hall from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. NU released its plans for the rebuild of Ryan Field in September and has already faced backlash from residents who live near the field.
Community leaders host bus tour on Evanston’s Black History

Before the 1960s, when Northwestern did not allow Black students to live on campus, the Emerson Street YMCA provided them with beds. When Evanston Township High School did not permit Black students to use their pool, the YMCA offered them a place to swim. And when Black political scientist and civil rights activist Ralph Bunche conducted research at the University, he lived at the YMCA.
Evanston farmers market stand promotes change with baked goods

Every Saturday in the summer and fall, shoppers at the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market gravitate towards the bright red Misericordia Hearts and Flour Bakery tent, where they can pick up mini loaves of zucchini bread and mint double chocolate cookies. This particular stand’s impact in the community reaches beyond...
City Council votes unanimously to ban no-knock warrants

Content warning: this story contains mentions of police violence. City Council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants last week, a policing practice where officers are allowed to enter a home or business without warning the tenants when permitted by a judge. Ald. Devon Reid (8th), who introduced the legislation, said...
