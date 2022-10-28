ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Mifflin, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals

Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe

Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Hills School District Homecoming returns

North Hills School District’s annual Homecoming took place the weekend of Oct. 1. The first of the weekend activities was the North Hills Indians football game against the Fox Chapel Foxes. Before the game began, the Homecoming Court was announced, with Joe Frisco being named as King and Josie Brackman named Queen.
NORTH HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach

After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars pair picked for HS All-American soccer game

Three players from Western Pennsylvania were selected to play in the High School All-American soccer games set for Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla. Rosters for the annual all-star games were announced Tuesday afternoon. The nationally ranked Mars girls, who will play Latrobe Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A...
PANAMA CITY, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona

WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. New Kensington invites groups to decorate holiday wreaths. The New...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Art events, spaghetti dinners, craft shows, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum, Oakmont, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 31, 2022

The traditional Latshaw Pops Orchestra show “The Sounds of Christmas” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. “The Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration featuring a 22-piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, along with singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies. Tickets are available at theoakstheater.com and by calling 412-828-6322 or 1-888-718-4253. Tickets are $38 for general admission.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt moves ahead with plans for $255M campus recreation center

The University of Pittsburgh is moving forward with plans to build a $255 million recreation center on its Oakland campus. The city’s Planning Commission approved plans for the development on O’Hara Street at its meeting Tuesday. “This new, nine-story structure will house gymnasiums, squash courts, a swimming pool...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leon Ford and Evan Feinberg: Healing communities in Pittsburgh

In major cities across the country, violent crime remains stubbornly higher than it was pre-pandemic. Pittsburgh is no exception, with the homicide rate up 25%. If we want more peaceful communities, we must develop better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Bridging the divides between law enforcement and our communities requires our citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations and government officials working together to produce bottom-up solutions.
PITTSBURGH, PA

