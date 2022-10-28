Read full article on original website
Tribune-Review
WPIAL 4A girls soccer championship breakdown: North Allegheny vs. Peters Township
No. 1 North Allegheny (19-1) vs. No. 3 Peters Township (14-1-3) North Allegheny beat No. 8 Bethel Park, 2-1, in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Seneca Valley, 3-2, in the semifinals. No. 3 Peters Township defeated No. 6 Butler, 1-0 in double overtime, in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Mt. Lebanon, 2-1, in the semifinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls advance to WPIAL Class 2A title game on Riley Gesinski’s OT goal
The Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team had to put in a little extra work, but it was well worth it as the second-seeded Vikings secured their spot in the WPIAL Class 2A championship by defeating third-seeded South Park, 1-0, in overtime in a semifinal Tuesday night at Peters Township. Junior...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals
Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 31, 2022: North Allegheny, Peters Township girls reach WPIAL finals
Abigail Stager, Lucia Wells and Jadyn Coy scored to lead top-seeded North Allegheny to a 3-2 victory over fourth-seeded Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 4A girls soccer semifinals Monday. Kendall Walton scored both goals for Seneca Valley (13-2-2). North Allegheny (19-1) advances to face No. 3 Peters Township in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport withstands Quaker Valley rally, reaches WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball final
Quaker Valley pushed Freeport as hard as a Class 2A team has this season in the second set of Tuesday’s WPIAL semifinal match, and the Yellowjackets responded like a team with championship pedigree. The top-seeded Yellowjackets trailed for the majority of the set but rallied to secure a 25-23...
Westmoreland, A-K Valley WPIAL soccer playoff capsule: Game for Nov. 3, 2022
3-Plum (16-2) vs. 5-Latrobe (12-3-2) 6 p.m. Thursday, at Norwin High School, North Huntingdon. Winner plays: District 8/District 10 champion in first round of PIAA playoffs. Loser plays: WPIAL champion, either Moon or Mars, in PIAA first round. Players to watch: Ella Bulava, MF, Latrobe; Kaitlyn Killinger, F, Plum. Corner...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freedom girls defeat Greensburg Central Catholic in 2OT in wild WPIAL Class A semifinal
If any team has been a thorn in Freedom’s side in recent years, it’s Greensburg Central Catholic. GCC had knocked the Bulldogs out of the WPIAL and PIAA Class A girls soccer playoffs four times in three years. Shaye Bailey had seen enough. Bailey took a high through...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars scores plenty in WPIAL semifinal win vs. Latrobe
Strobe lights flash at Gateway when teams score goals. As if Mars wasn’t flashy enough. The top-seeded Fightin’ Planets made it 80 straight games without a loss via a 4-1 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night in Monroeville. Now they will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Hills School District Homecoming returns
North Hills School District’s annual Homecoming took place the weekend of Oct. 1. The first of the weekend activities was the North Hills Indians football game against the Fox Chapel Foxes. Before the game began, the Homecoming Court was announced, with Joe Frisco being named as King and Josie Brackman named Queen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dave Brozeski steps down as Norwin football coach
After nine seasons as Norwin’s head football coach, Dave Brozeski is stepping down from the position. He turned in his resignation four days after the Knights closed out a 1-9 season. “It was time,” Brozeski said. “I needed to do what is right for the program. It was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars pair picked for HS All-American soccer game
Three players from Western Pennsylvania were selected to play in the High School All-American soccer games set for Dec. 10 in Panama City, Fla. Rosters for the annual all-star games were announced Tuesday afternoon. The nationally ranked Mars girls, who will play Latrobe Tuesday night in the WPIAL Class 3A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Thanksgiving reunion luncheon, psychic fair and more in Penn Hills, Verona
WBN offers numerous opportunities to network and partner with like-minded business, ongoing professional education and leadership development opportunities. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 at 817 Main St., in Sharpsburg. For more information contact Kelly Motter at 717-659-0323. The Monroeville Chapter meets...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 2, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. New Kensington invites groups to decorate holiday wreaths. The New...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Owner of former Greensburg's Cook's Market loved customers, making friends
Gary A. Baum Sr. of Hempfield loved serving good food — especially Italian roast beef and chicken salad — as much as getting to know the customers in the 27 years he operated Cook’s Market in Greensburg. “He really liked to create this atmosphere, like the song...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area High School grads awarded William C. and Susan A. DeLaney Scholarships
Two former student executive board members at Fox Chapel Area High School have earned 2022 William and Susan DeLaney Scholarships. Anthony Miles and Gabrielle Uku were each awarded $1,000. They each served on the Fox Chapel Area High School Black Student Union during their senior year. Both graduated in 2022.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Stanton man, Seton Hill cybersecurity teacher, wins scholarship for IUP doctoral work
There has never been more need for cybersecurity , given growing concerns about cyberattacks on businesses and institutions and the threat of meddling on behalf of other countries. Brad Messner of New Stanton is teaching potential cybersecurity professionals at Greensburg’s Seton Hill University while continuing his own education in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Art events, spaghetti dinners, craft shows, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum, Oakmont, Verona happenings, week of Oct. 31, 2022
The traditional Latshaw Pops Orchestra show “The Sounds of Christmas” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. “The Sounds of Christmas” is a 90-minute musical celebration featuring a 22-piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, along with singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies. Tickets are available at theoakstheater.com and by calling 412-828-6322 or 1-888-718-4253. Tickets are $38 for general admission.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt moves ahead with plans for $255M campus recreation center
The University of Pittsburgh is moving forward with plans to build a $255 million recreation center on its Oakland campus. The city’s Planning Commission approved plans for the development on O’Hara Street at its meeting Tuesday. “This new, nine-story structure will house gymnasiums, squash courts, a swimming pool...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leon Ford and Evan Feinberg: Healing communities in Pittsburgh
In major cities across the country, violent crime remains stubbornly higher than it was pre-pandemic. Pittsburgh is no exception, with the homicide rate up 25%. If we want more peaceful communities, we must develop better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Bridging the divides between law enforcement and our communities requires our citizens, entrepreneurs, organizations and government officials working together to produce bottom-up solutions.
