Tulsa Falls to Mustangs 45-34 on Homecoming
TULSA, Okla. –– — Tulsa's second-half comeback attempt fell short as the Golden Hurricane fell to the SMU Mustangs 45-34 Saturday afternoon in front of 22,993 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The loss dropped Tulsa to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the American Athletic Conference, while SMU...
Tulsa’s Wes Bottenburg Named The American Defensive Player of the Week
Tulsa men's soccer player Wes Bottenburg was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced today by the league office. Bottenburg scored the game-winning goal against UCF as he headed in a score at the 74:24 mark off a corner kick taken by Sergio Baena. Bottenburg also helped anchor a defense that allowed just two shots and earned the shutout.
REMEMBERING DALE . . .
On Sunday, legendary women's golf coach Dale McNamara passed away succumbing to complications from her second battle with cancer. She was 86 and surrounded by her daughters, Cathy and Melissa, at the time of her death. McNamara was the head coach of the Tulsa women's golf program for 26 years...
TU Mourns Loss of TU Athletics Employee Mike Fanning
TULSA, Okla. –– A 14-year member of The University of Tulsa athletic department and 10-year NFL veteran, Mike Fanning passed away Sunday at the age of 69. Fanning joined the TU athletic department in 2009, where he initially worked with group ticket sales. Since 2013, Fanning has served as the special assistant for administration and operations.
