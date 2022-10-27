Tulsa men's soccer player Wes Bottenburg was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, as announced today by the league office. Bottenburg scored the game-winning goal against UCF as he headed in a score at the 74:24 mark off a corner kick taken by Sergio Baena. Bottenburg also helped anchor a defense that allowed just two shots and earned the shutout.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO